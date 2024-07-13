PRESSEPORTAL Presseportal Logo

mehr Themen

Die Presseportal-AppGoogle PlayApp Store
Alle Meldungen
Folgen
Keine Meldung von Polizeipräsidium Mannheim mehr verpassen.
Warum muss ich meine Email-Adresse eingeben?

Polizeipräsidium Mannheim

POL-MA: Hockenheim: Brand eines Hauses, PM Nr. 1

Mannheim (ots)

Aktuell kommt es in der Hubertustraße zum Einsatz von Polizei und Feuerwehr. Grund dafür ist der Brand eines Hauses. Nähere Erkenntnisse dazu liegen derzeit noch nicht vor. Es wird nachberichtet.

Rückfragen bitte an:

Polizeipräsidium Mannheim
Stabsstelle Öffentlichkeitsarbeit
Sabine Abeln
Telefon: 0621 174-1111
E-Mail: mannheim.pp.sts.oe@polizei.bwl.de
http://www.polizei-bw.de/

Original-Content von: Polizeipräsidium Mannheim, übermittelt durch news aktuell

Alle Meldungen
Folgen
Keine Meldung von Polizeipräsidium Mannheim mehr verpassen.
Warum muss ich meine Email-Adresse eingeben?
  • Druckversion
  • PDF-Version
Orte in dieser Meldung
Themen in dieser Meldung
Weitere Meldungen: Polizeipräsidium Mannheim
Weitere Meldungen: Polizeipräsidium Mannheim
Alle Meldungen Alle
  • 13.07.2024 – 15:03

    POL-MA: Mannheim: Segelflugzeug bleibt im Baum hängen, PM Nr.1

    Mannheim (ots) - Aktuell kommt es im Bereich Hans-Thoma-Straße/Will- Sohl-Straße zu einem Einsatz von Polizei und Rettungskräften. Nach bisherigen Erkenntnissen ist dort ein Segelflugzeug aus bislang unbekannter Ursache in einen Baum gestürzt. Der Pilot ist nach aktuellen Erkenntnissen unverletzt. Nähere Informationen liegen noch nicht vor. Rückfragen bitte an: Polizeipräsidium Mannheim Stabsstelle ...

    mehr
  • 13.07.2024 – 09:22

    POL-MA: Mannheim-Waldhof: Trunkenheitsfahrt in der Probezeit

    Mannheim (ots) - Polizeibeamte des Polizeireviers Neckarstadt wurden am Samstagmorgen gegen 03.45 Uhr, bei der Durchführung einer stationären Kontrollstelle in der Schienenstraße, auf einen 22-jährigen Renault-Fahrer aufmerksam. Der Fahrzeugführer missachtete zunächst die Anhaltesignale der Polizeibeamten und versuchte sich der bevorstehenden Kontrolle zu entziehen. Der Fahrzeugführer konnte schnell eingeholt und ...

    mehr
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren