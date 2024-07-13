POL-MA: Hockenheim: Brand eines Hauses, PM Nr. 1
Mannheim (ots)
Aktuell kommt es in der Hubertustraße zum Einsatz von Polizei und Feuerwehr. Grund dafür ist der Brand eines Hauses. Nähere Erkenntnisse dazu liegen derzeit noch nicht vor. Es wird nachberichtet.
