GBA: Festnahme eines mutmaßlichen Mitglieds der ausländischen terroristischen Vereinigung "Islamischer Staat (IS)" wegen Kriegsverbrechen

Karlsruhe (ots) - On 24 August 2023, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office filed charges against the German nationals Carsten L. and Arthur E. before the State Security Chamber of the Berlin Court of Appeals. There are sufficient reasons to suspect the accused of two counts of joint perpetration of especially serious treason (section 94 para. 1 no. 1, para. 2 sentence 2 nos. 1 and 2, section 25 para. 2 of the German ...

