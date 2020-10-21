Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

Rating des Erftverbands Körperschaft des öffentlichen Rechts mit A+ bestätigt

Hamburg (ots)

Euler Hermes Rating bewertet das Emittentenrating des Erftverbands Körperschaft des öffentlichen Rechts mit A+. Der Ausblick für dieses Rating ist stabil.

Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt die Bonitätseinstufung des Erftverbands Körperschaft des öffentlichen Rechts mit A+. Maßgebend für die Einschätzung der Analysten ist die sehr hohe wasserpolitische sowie wirtschaftliche Bedeutung für die kommunalen Träger und NRW, die gesetzliche Beitrags- und Gebührenfinanzierung der Aufgaben, der äußerst hohe Integrationsgrad und die hohe Bonität der öffentlichen Verbandsträger. Das Geschäftsrisiko des Verbands wird von Euler Hermes Rating durch den interkommunalen sondergesetzlichen Versorgungsauftrag in der Abwasserbehandlung und Rohwasserbereitstellung, die Pflichtmitgliedschaften der ansässigen Kommunen und Industrieunternehmen sowie den Anschluss- und Benutzungszwang der Endabnehmer als gering eingeschätzt. Das Finanzrisiko wird von der Agentur durch die gesicherten Cashflows durch die Verbandsstruktur, die solide Kapitalbasis und die sehr gute finanzielle Flexibilität als moderat bewertet. Die Ratingagentur erwartet eine stabile Entwicklung des Ratings.

Der Erftverband entsorgt und reinigt in seinem gesetzlich festgelegten Verbandsgebiet des 105 km langen Flusses Erft (inklusive Nebenflüsse insgesamt 1.918 km²) das Abwasser von rd. 1,07 Mio. Einwohnern. Zur Wahrnehmung der hoheitlichen Aufgaben ist der Verband in der Region insbesondere für den Betrieb von 32 Kläranlagen und 4 Kanalnetzen der Kommunen Rommerskirchen, Zülpich, Meckenheim und Weilerswist (ab 2021) zuständig. Der Erftverband erzielte in 2019 mit 267 Mitgliedern und 558 Mitarbeitern Umsatzerlöse von EUR 108 Mio.

Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes sowie die relevante Rating Methode sind auf eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht.

https://www.ehrg.de/veroeffentlichungen/erftverband-koerperschaft-des-oeffentlichen-rechts/

Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt. Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA, der weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein Unternehmen der Allianz SE.

Original-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell