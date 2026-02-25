Der Generalbundesanwalt beim Bundesgerichtshof (GBA)

GBA: Indictment Filed For Suspected Support of the Foreign Terrorist Organisation "Islamic State"

Karlsruhe (ots)

On 10 February 2026, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against

German national Nadine D.

before the State Security Chamber of the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court.

There are sufficient grounds to suspect the accused of support of a foreign terrorist organisation, recruitment of members or supporters of such an organisation, and violations of the Foreign Trade and Payments Act (section 129a para. 1 no. 1, para. 5 of the German Criminal Code [StGB], section 129b para. 1 sentences 1 and 2 StGB; section 18 para. 1 of the Foreign Trade and Payments Act in conjunction with the respective EU legislation).

In essence, the indictment sets out the following allegations:

Nadine D. sympathises with the ideology of the foreign terrorist organisation "Islamic State". Since 2019, at the latest, she ran an initiative to help imprisoned members, supporters and sympathisers of the organisation in Germany and abroad. To this end, the accused collected donations totalling almost EUR15,000 via several online profiles until the summer of 2024. She transferred the funds to imprisoned beneficiaries or their relatives. Moreover, Nadine D. used online channels to call on people to write letters and send photos with "Islamic State" slogans of encouragement to imprisoned members and sympathisers. Her actions served to embolden the prisoners to remain loyal to the organisation and stand ready for future activities.

On 3 September 2025, the accused was taken into custody and has been in pre-trial detention since then (see Press Release No. 57 of 4 September 2025).

