GBA: Indictment Filed Against a Suspected Member of the Foreign Terrorist Organisation "Islamic State"

On 5 February 2026, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against

the German-Moroccan national Oumaima I.

before the State Security Chamber of the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court.

There are sufficient grounds to suspect the accused of participation as a - partially adolescent - member in a foreign terrorist organisation (section 129a para. 1 no. 1 of the German Criminal Code [StGB], section 129b para. 1 sentences 1 and 2 StGB, sections 1, 105 of the Minors Courts Act).

In essence, the indictment sets out the following allegations:

In early 2015, Oumaima I. travelled with her husband to Syria where she joined the foreign terrorist organisation "Islamic State". After her husband had been killed in battle, she successively married two other members of the organisation. The accused supported her respective husbands, e.g. by running their joint household, and thus enabled them to be active for the "Islamic State".

In early March 2019, Oumaima I. was captured by Kurdish forces in Baghuz and held at al-Hawl camp until 2021. She returned to Germany in December 2022.

The accused is not in detention.

