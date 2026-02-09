Der Generalbundesanwalt beim Bundesgerichtshof (GBA)

GBA: Indictment Filed for Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Espionage for Sabotage Purposes

Karlsruhe (ots)

On 22 January 2026, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against

Ukrainian national Yevhen B.

before the State Security Chamber of the Stuttgart Higher Regional Court.

There are sufficient grounds to suspect the accused of engaging in intelligence activities for sabotage purposes (section 87 para. 1 nos. 1 and 2, para. 2 no. 1 of the German Criminal Code [StGB]) and conspiracy to commit aggravated arson (section 30 in conjunction with section 306a para. 1 no. 3 StGB).

In essence, the indictment sets out the following allegations:

In late March 2025, Yevhen B., together with Daniil B. and Vladyslav T. (who have been indicted separately), sent two parcels with activated GPS trackers from Cologne to Ukraine. Yevhen B. had previously received relevant instructions from a Russian intelligence service via intermediaries in Mariupol. The objective was to gather intelligence on the parcel service provider's shipment routes and logistics to ultimately ship parcels with incendiary devices. Such parcels were to ignite in Germany or elsewhere on their way to non-Russian occupied parts of Ukraine to cause maximum damage in an effort to undermine the feeling of security in society. Yevhen B. recruited Daniil B. and Vladyslav T. and procured the GPS trackers and other material. Furthermore, he pledged to his contacts at the Russian intelligence service to take charge of shipping parcels filled with incendiary devices.

Yevhen B. had been arrested in Switzerland on 13 May 2025. He was extradited to Germany on 23 December 2025 (see Press Release No. 83 of 23 December 2025). The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office indicted Daniil B. and Vladyslav T. before the Stuttgart Higher Regional Court the same day (see Press Release No. 1 of 13 January 2026).

