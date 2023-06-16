Medienfachverlag Oberauer GmbH

European Publishing Awards 2023: "Annabelle" is "Magazine of the Year"

Vienna - On Thursday, June 15th, 2023, the magazine "Annabelle" has been awarded as "Magazine of the Year". The publication by Medienart AG (Zurich) is one of the main winners of this season's European Publishing Awards. "Annabelle" provides strong content and outstanding pictures beyond classical magazines for women, said the jury of international experts. The ceremony took place at Palais Niederösterreich during this year's European Publishing Congress.

"European Newcomer of the Year" is "BL8D", a magazine published from Tallin. The publication leaves conventions of lifestyle or fashion magazines behind in order to stand up against war by using artistic methodes. "Språktidningen" (Vetenskapsmedia, Stockholm) received a "Special Award": The magazine's topic is language, and it makes use of a unique diversified, colourful and lively craftwork.

The project "Women on the Run" was elected as "European Digital Publishing Platform of the Year" by the jury. The independent blog published by freelance journalist Sandy Bossier-Steuerwald (Berlin) creates a collage of women from Ukraine, with an intimate perspective on a war that is often conveyed in the media from a male-dominated point of view.

In their fifth season, the European Publishing Awards saw some 370 entries from 13 European countries - a third more than in the year before and more than ever. The awards, anually conducted by Salzburg-based Medienfachverlag Oberauer, honour the best digital media, magazines and newspapers of Europe's various media industries. The international jury consists of publishing experts from markets across Europe. More details regarding all winners within 25 categories can be found at https://www.publishing-congress.com/?lang=en.

