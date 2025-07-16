Sky Deutschland

Die 77. Emmy Awards: Nominierungen für "The White Lotus", "The Last of Us" ,"The Penguin" und "The Day of The Jackal"

Unterföhring (ots)

Drama-Serie " The Penguin" erhält 24 Nominierungen, u.a. als "Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series"

Gesellschaftssatire " The White Lotus" ist insgesamt 23 Mal nominiert u.a. in der Kategorie "Outstanding Drama Series" und zahlreichen Nominierungen in den Kategorien "Outstanding Supporting Actress/Actor in A Drama Series"

Drama-Serie " The Last Of Us" kann sich 16 Nominierungen sichern, darunter in den Kategorien "Outstanding Drama Series", "Outstanding Lead Actress in A Drama Series" und "Outstanding Actor in A Drama Series"

Erste Emmy-Nominierung für Sky Original Serie " The Day of the Jack al"

Alle Staffeln der genannten Serien sind auf Sky und mit dem Streamingdienst WOW verfügbar

16. Juli 2025 - Die Nominierten der 77. Primetime Emmy Awards stehen fest. Sky und WOW gratulieren "The Penguin" zu 24, " The White Lotus" zu 23, sowie " The Last Of Us" zu 16 Nominierungen. Alle Staffeln der genannten Serien sind auf Sky und mit dem Streamingdienst WOW auf Abruf verfügbar.

Die Emmy-nominierten Serien bei Sky und WOW im Überblick:

Insgesamt konnten sich die auf Sky und WOW verfügbaren Serien und Filme mehr als 80 Emmy Nominierungen sichern.

" The Penguin", auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 24 Emmys, darunter:

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor in A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie - Colin Farrel

Outstanding Lead Actress in A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie - Cristin Milloti

Outstanding Supporting Acrtress in A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie - Deirdre O'Connel

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Move

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Cinemtaography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

" The White Lotus", Staffel 1-3 auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 23 Emmys, darunter:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Drama Series - Jason Isaacs

Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Drama Series - Walton Goggins

Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Drama Series - Sam Rockwell

Outstanding Supporting Acrtress in A Drama Series - Carrie Coon

Outstanding Supporting Acrtress in A Drama Series - Parker Posey

Outstanding Supporting Acrtress in A Drama Series - Natasha Rothwell

Outstanding Supporting Acrtress in A Drama Series - Aimee Lou Wood

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

" The Last of Us", Staffel 1 und 2 auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 16 Emmys, darunter:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in A Drama Series - Pedro Pascal

Outstanding Lead Actress in A Drama Series - Bella Ramsey

Outstanding Guest Actor in A Drama Series - Joe Pantoliano

Outstanding Guest Actor in A Drama Series - Jeffrey Wright

Outstanding Guest Actress in A Drama Series - Catherine O'Hara

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative or Contemporary Program

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Sky Original " The Day of The Jackal", auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 1 Emmys:

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

" Dune: Prophec y" auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 4 Emmys:

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Porgram

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in A Season Or Movie

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costume

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

" House of the Dragon" - auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 6 Emmys:

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in A Season Or Movie

Outstanding Period or Fanstasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costume

Outstanding Title Design

" Poker Face", auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 2 Emmys:

Outstanding Guest Actress in A Comedy Series - Cynthia Erivo

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Program

" The Righteous Gemstone", auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 6 Emmys

Outstanding Cinemtatography For A Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Programming

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy of Drama Series

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

" The Rookie", auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 2 Emmys

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Programming

" Mountainhead", der Film ist in Kürze auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 1 Emmys:

Outstanding Television Movie

" 1923", derzeit über Sky Stream auf Paramount+ verfügbar; nominiert für 1 Emmys:

Outstanding Period Costumes

" Lioness", derzeit über Sky Stream auf Paramount+ verfügbar; nominiert für 1 Emmys:

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Programming

Die Verleihung der Prime Time Emmy Awards findet am 14. September im Peacock Theater in Los Angeles statt und werden von CBS übertragen.

Presseinformationen und Screener zu ausgewählten Programmhighlights finden Sie auch auf Sky Media Village.

Über WOW:

Der Streamingdienst WOW ist jederzeit, unterwegs und ohne lange Vertragsbindung verfügbar. WOW ist auf den meisten Geräten erhältlich, so dass die Inhalte spielend leicht zugänglich sind. Ob preisgekrönte Serien, Blockbuster-Filme, Live-Sport oder ein Extra-Fernsehprogramm für Kinder - WOW bietet für jeden Geschmack das passende Abo. Alle Abo-Varianten, WOW Serien, WOW Filme & Serien und WOW Live-Sport, können Neukunden bequem auch zu WOW Premium upgraden - für ein noch besseres Streaming-Erlebnis. Mit WOW erleben Kunden den besten Live-Sport, darunter alle Spiele der Bundesliga am Samstag, alle Spiele der 2. Bundesliga, des DFB-Pokals und der Premier League, alle Formel-1-Rennen, die Wanda Diamond League, sowie das Beste aus Tennis und Golf. Film- und Serienfans streamen mit WOW eine große Filmvielfalt über alle Genres hinweg, darunter auch Blockbuster kurz nach Kino, Highlight-Serien von HBO sowie preisgekrönte Sky Originals. Für WOW benötigen Kunden lediglich ein internetfähiges Gerät. Ein Receiver ist nicht nötig. Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie wowtv.de

Über Sky Deutschland:

Sky Deutschland ist einer der führenden Entertainment-Anbieter in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz. Das Programmangebot besteht aus bestem Live-Sport, exklusiven Serien, neuesten Filmen, vielfältigen Kinderprogrammen, spannenden Dokumentationen und unterhaltsamen Shows - unter anderem Sky Originals. Die Zuschauer können das Programm zuhause und unterwegs über Sky Stream und WOW sehen. Die neue TV-Plattform Sky Stream bietet das perfekte Fernseherlebnis auf einer Oberfläche: Sky und Free-TV-Sender, tausende Filme und Serien auf Abruf, Mediatheken und viele weitere Apps. Mit WOW streamen Kunden Serien, Filme und Live-Sport räumlich und zeitlich flexibel sowie auf monatlich kündbarer Basis. Sky Deutschland mit Hauptsitz in Unterföhring bei München ist Teil der Comcast Group und gehört zu Europas führendem Medien- und Unterhaltungskonzern Sky.

Original-Content von: Sky Deutschland, übermittelt durch news aktuell