Dome Solar

At Intersolar Europe 2026, Dome Solar unveils the integration of Mounting Systems technologies to accelerate its European expansion

Bild-Infos

Download

Munich (ots)

The French photovoltaic mounting specialist strengthens its international positioning with the integration of LightX and FD3 technologies, combining German engineering expertise with industrial execution capacity.

During Intersolar Europe 2026, Dome Solar, a leading French manufacturer of photovoltaic mounting systems for commercial and industrial rooftops, presents the integration of strategic technologies from the German brand Mounting Systems into its international portfolio.

This operation includes the integration of the LightX and FD3 ballasted flat roof technologies, as well as key intellectual property and brand assets. Through this strategic development, Dome Solar strengthens its ambition to support large-scale photovoltaic projects across Europe with reliable, field-proven and industrialized mounting solutions.

Visitors attending Intersolar Europe will discover how this integration expands Dome Solar's ability to address the growing technical and operational demands of the photovoltaic market, particularly for large commercial and industrial flat roof installations.

German engineering expertise integrated into an industrial European platform Founded in Germany in 1993, Mounting Systems has become internationally recognized for the precision of its engineering and the reliability of its photovoltaic mounting systems.

Its technologies have been deployed on more than 8,000 projects representing over 13 GW installed across 70 countries.

By integrating these technologies, Dome Solar combines recognized German engineering standards with its own industrial capabilities and field-oriented approach developed over years of collaboration with installers, EPCs and project developers. "Intersolar Europe is the ideal opportunity to demonstrate how this integration strengthens our ability to support large-scale photovoltaic projects across Europe withreliable and execution-oriented solutions." explains Josselin Noire, Managing Director of Dome Solar.

"Our objective remains clear: helping installers and EPCs simplify on-site execution, optimize installation efficiency and secure long-term project performance."

Technologies designed for the realities of large-scale photovoltaic projects

The LightX and FD3 systems were specifically developed to simplify flat roof photovoltaic installations while reducing structural constraints and installation complexity.

Their design helps optimize ballast management, facilitate logistics and improve on-site execution efficiency for demanding commercial and industrial projects.

For Dome Solar, the integration of these technologies is fully aligned with its long-term industrial vision: developing robust photovoltaic mounting systems designed for real construction site conditions and long-term reliability.

A strengthened international ambition

The integration of Mounting Systems technologies marks a new phase in Dome Solar's international development strategy.

The company aims to accelerate its growth across Southern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, North Africa and other fast-growing photovoltaic markets, while continuing to strengthen its presence in mature European regions where engineering quality, reliability and durability remain essential decision criteria.

By expanding its portfolio, Dome Solar now offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of photovoltaic mounting solutions on the market, covering flat rooftops, pitched roofs, carports and ground-mounted installations.

Meet Dome Solar at Intersolar Europe 2026

Messe München

Hall A5 - Booth 570

June 23-25, 2026

Dome Solar's teams will be present throughout the exhibition to present the integrated technologies, discuss international photovoltaic projects and meet journalists, partners, EPCs and installers.

About Dome Solar

A benchmark in the photovoltaic sector since 2008, Dome Solar supports the energy transition by designing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative mounting systems for large rooftops, carports, and ground-mounted plants. Co-founded by Jean-Philippe Leray and now backed by the Kingspan Group, the company has established itself as a strategic industrial partner with over 5 GW of installed capacity. With a hundred employees across three industrial sites, Dome Solar relies on cutting-edge engineering through its R&D laboratory and integrated testing facilities, guaranteeing one of the most reliable and comprehensive product ranges on the market.

Original-Content von: Dome Solar, übermittelt durch news aktuell