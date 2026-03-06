EUconomy - Partnerships4Prosperity

Vocational education in transition: EU funding empowers young people in Brandenburg and Poland

The Interreg project "Professions in Transition" modernises vocational education on both sides of the German-Polish border and demonstrates how EU cohesion policy prepares young people for the world of work of tomorrow.

How can vocational education keep pace with sustainability, technological transformation and the energy transition? The Interreg project "Professions in Transition" (DE: Berufe im Wandel, PL: Zawody w dobie przemian), presented as part of EUconomy - Partnerships4Prosperity, provides solutions. It exemplifies the objectives of EU cohesion policy: strengthening regional cooperation, promoting innovation and equipping skilled workers with future-ready qualifications.

Funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the project supports the cross-border modernisation of vocational education in Brandenburg and the Polish Lubuskie Voivodeship. Its core objectives are to build cross-border competencies, develop modern and resilient training approaches, and create transferable pilot solutions for teaching programmes and sustainable practices in vocational education.

Focus on sustainability and high-tech

One key area is sustainable development, particularly within the fields of gastronomy and hospitality. In workshops such as "Zero Waste", apprentices learn how to use resources efficiently, combining ecological responsibility with economic thinking.

In addition, future-oriented fields such as electromobility, the energy transition, and drone and robotics technology are taught in a practical manner. Joint courses, study visits and training sessions enhance technical skills and foster innovative capacity.

Cross-border partnership on equal terms

The lead partner is Centrum für Innovation und Technologie GmbH (the business development agency of the Spree-Neiße district), with the District of Nowa Sól as project partner. Close cooperation between schools, teachers and apprentices strengthens intercultural competences and helps to create a shared European education area.

