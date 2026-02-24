EUconomy - Partnerships4Prosperity

InnRaum³: Cross-border innovation hub strengthens businesses in the Inn region

Co-funded by the Interreg Bavaria-Austria programme, the project InnRaum³ is creating a cross-border innovation hub for companies, start-ups and students in the Inn region.

With InnRaum³, a joint innovation space is being established in the Bavarian-Austrian border region for companies, start-ups and students - co-funded by the Interreg Bavaria-Austria programme within the framework of EU cohesion policy.

How can European cooperation strengthen the innovative capacity of rural border regions? The project InnRaum³ provides an answer by bringing together stakeholders from Germany and Austria to make future technologies accessible in a practical way. The project demonstrates how EU cohesion policy promotes digital transformation, economic competitiveness and cross-border networking.

The initiative is co-funded under the Interreg Bavaria-Austria 2021-2027 programme with EUR1.25 million from EU funds. It is coordinated by the University of Passau as the lead partner.

A connected innovation space in the Inn region

Between Passau, Ried im Innkreis and Schärding, a distributed innovation space is being created that connects three locations into a joint network: the INN.KUBATOR in Passau, Techno-Z Ried and Raiffeisen Techno-Z Schärding. Companies, start-ups, students and makers gain access to modern infrastructure and can use technologies across locations.

Focus on key digital technologies

The project centres on future technologies that are often difficult for small and medium-sized enterprises to access. The thematic focus areas are Artificial Intelligence and digital technologies in Passau, robotics in Ried, and sensor technology in Schärding. The programme is complemented by hackathon and makeathon formats as well as a cross-border continuing education programme in cooperation with regional partners from business and academia.

Cohesion policy as a catalyst

InnRaum³ illustrates how EU cohesion policy creates innovation spaces, promotes knowledge transfer and connects regional stakeholders across borders - contributing to a future-ready economy in the Inn region.

