EUconomy – How EU Cohesion Policy Drives Growth and Inclusion in Border Regions

Cross-border initiatives demonstrate the tangible impact of EU funding on economic development, innovation, and social integration.

How does the European Union influence people’s lives locally – across national borders? The new project “EUconomy – Partnerships4Prosperity” provides answers and showcases real examples of how EU Cohesion Policy promotes economic development, sustainable innovation, and social inclusion in European border regions. The project focuses on initiatives from Germany and its neighbouring countries, illustrating how European cooperation helps address local challenges while strengthening democratic values.

Media initiative highlights real impact of EU financial support

Over a period of 12 months, multiformat journalistic content will be produced and made available free of charge to media outlets and relevant stakeholders. Each content package presents innovative cross-border initiatives made possible through EU funding. Each package includes a video in two formats (16:9 and 1:1), images, as well as social media posts. The goal is to make the added value of European integration both visible and easily understandable.

Regional projects with European significance

The selected initiatives demonstrate how EU funding addresses local challenges and supports sustainable development in border regions. The project covers key topics such as sustainability, innovation, vocational education, and digital transformation.

Featured EU-funded projects:

InnRaum³ – (DE–AT)

– (DE–AT) ILL – (DE–AT)

– (DE–AT) GoGreen – German-Polish Competence Centre for Sustainability (DE–PL)

– German-Polish Competence Centre for Sustainability (DE–PL) Berufe im Wandel – Modernisation of cross-border vocational education programmes (DE–PL)

– Modernisation of cross-border vocational education programmes (DE–PL) RENI – (DE–CZ)

– (DE–CZ) Glokalisierung – Think globally, act locally (DE–CZ)

(DE–CZ) Business Twin: Business Partnerships in the Upper Rhine region (DE–FR)

(DE–FR) TRAIL: Trinational Master’s Programme “Sustainable Business Development” (DE–FR)

(DE–FR) Precise – (DE–DK)

GrønBusiness – (DE–DK)

Project Description

