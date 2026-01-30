EUconomy - Partnerships4Prosperity

Digital Training Without Language Barriers: Interreg Project ILL Shows How Europe Rethinks Skills Development

A digital training system that overcomes language barriers and increases workplace safety: the EU-funded Interreg project ILL demonstrates how cross-border cooperation is reshaping skills development across Europe.

The Interreg project ILL (Interregional Lifelong Learning), presented within the framework of EUconomy – Partnerships4Prosperity, shows how European cooperation can strengthen the economy and improve safety in practical terms. ILL exemplifies the goals of EU cohesion policy: reducing regional disparities, promoting innovation, and providing people with better cross-border opportunities.

Digital qualification for an international industry

Co-funded by Interreg Bavaria–Austria, ILL is developing a digital, multilingual training system for operators of aerial work platforms, loading cranes, and tower cranes. The construction and logistics sectors across Europe face both a shortage of skilled workers and language barriers — while tens of thousands of workplace accidents occur annually in these fields. ILL addresses these challenges with an online learning platform, allowing training to be completed flexibly in multiple languages. Currently, the content is available in six languages.

Standardization ensures safety

A core element of the project is the standardization of training content across national borders. Although regulations differ by country, workplace risks are largely comparable. The platform helps unify safety standards and makes qualifications more accessible. Since its launch around two years ago, the project has recorded approximately 3,000 beneficiaries and issued certificates per year. Companies particularly benefit from the digital and multilingual structure.

Cohesion policy as a driver of innovation

ILL demonstrates how EU cohesion policy simultaneously promotes digital innovation, economic competitiveness, and social inclusion in border regions—and how European funding can create a transferable model for a safe and future-ready working environment.

Project Description

The project “EUconomy – Partnerships4Prosperity” demonstrates how EU cohesion policy promotes economic development and social inclusion across Europe. Over a period of 12 months, multimedia content packages will showcase cross-border initiatives funded by the EU from Germany and its neighbouring countries Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and France. The content covers topics such as economy, innovation, sustainability, vocational education, and digital transformation, and is made available to the media free of charge, helping to highlight the importance of the EU for regional development.

