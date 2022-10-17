Bundespolizeidirektion Flughafen Frankfurt am Main

BPOLD FRA: Correction by the Federal Police at Airport Frankfurt am Main to currently circulating false reports and misinformation

Frankfurt/Main (ots)

Since October 15, 2022, the federal police at Frankfurt Airport have been confronted with unjustified allegations of discrimination on the internet and social media.

The allegations are made in the context of the border entry control by border police of a Kenyan scientist, who subsequently claimed on Twitter that he had been "mistreated" at Frankfurt Airport by officers of the German Federal Police. Referring to these claims on Twitter, and without knowledge of actual facts, uninvolved third parties accuse the federal police of discriminatory behavior, among other things.

The Federal Police Directorate at Frankfurt am Main Airport issues the following clarification statement:

The scope of border police controls for entry into the Schengen area is uniformly regulated for all contracting states of the Schengen Agreement in Regulation (EU) 2016/399 - "Schengen Borders Code". Accordingly, third-country (Non-EU) nationals, who require a visa, must present a valid and officially recognized travel document and a valid visa for entry, as well as proof of the purpose of the trip and sufficient means of subsistence. The law also requires that a check for criminal records must be carried out.

This procedure is binding and is applied by all contracting states accordingly, regardless of gender, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation.

In the case described the control procedure lasted four minutes only, even though the traveler initially refused to participate in the statutory inspection and then cooperated only hesitantly. Subsequently he was granted entry and was able to continue his journey as planned.

The statements that the passenger was refused entry, was detained at the airport or even "mistreated" is demonstrably not in accordance with the facts. We firmly reject any of the above mentioned accusations.

