Der Generalbundesanwalt beim Bundesgerichtshof (GBA)

GBA: Arrests of Another Suspected Member of the Foreign Terrorist Organisation HAMAS

Karlsruhe (ots)

This morning (13 November 2025), the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office had

Mahmoud Z., born in Lebanon

provisionally arrested by officers of the Federal Criminal Police Office and Federal Police Flensburg. The arrest took place on a train near Flensburg after the suspect crossed the border with Germany from Denmark. He is strongly suspected of violations of the War Weapons Control Act (section 22a para. 1 nos. 2 and 3 Kriegswaffenkontrollgesetz [KWKG]) and the German Weapons Act (section 52 para. 1 no. 2 Waffengesetz [WaffG]).

In essence, the allegations against the suspect are:

Mahmoud Z. is involved in the acquisition of weapons for the terrorist organisation HAMAS. In August 2025, he took over an automatic rifle, eight pistols and more than 600 pieces of ammunition in Hesse from Borhan El-K.; the latter was arrested yesterday (see Press Release No. 72 of 12 November 2025). Mahmoud Z. then transported the items to Wael F. M. in Berlin. They were secured when Wael F. M. was arrested in Berlin on 1 October 2025 (see Press Release No. 65 of 1 October 2025). These actions served to prepare terrorist attacks on Israeli or Jewish facilities in Germany and Europe.

The suspect will be brought before the Investigating Judge at the Federal Court of Justice tomorrow who will decide on the issuance and implementation of an arrest warrant.

Original-Content von: Der Generalbundesanwalt beim Bundesgerichtshof (GBA), übermittelt durch news aktuell