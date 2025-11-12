Der Generalbundesanwalt beim Bundesgerichtshof (GBA)

GBA: Arrests of Another Suspected Member of the Foreign Terrorist Organisation HAMAS

Karlsruhe (ots)

Last night (11 November 2025), the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office had

Borhan El-K., born in Lebanon

provisionally arrested by officers of the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Federal Police. The arrest took place on highway 17 after the suspect crossed the border with Germany from the Czech Republic. He is strongly suspected of membership in a foreign terrorist organisation (section 129a para. 1 no. 1, section 129b para. 1 sentences 1 and 2 of the German Criminal Code [StGB]).

In essence, the allegations against the suspect are:

Borhan El-K. is a member of the terrorist organisation HAMAS. In August 2025, he procured an automatic rifle, eight Glock pistols and more than 600 pieces of ammunition in Germany and had them transferred to Wael F. M. in Berlin. The items were secured when Wael F. M. was arrested in Berlin on 1 October 2025 (see Press Release No. 65 of 1 October 2025). These actions served to prepare terrorist attacks on Israeli or Jewish facilities in Germany.

The suspect will be brought before the Investigating Judge at the Federal Court of Justice today who will decide on the issuance and implementation of an arrest warrant.

Earlier this morning, Danish Police authorities searched the premises of Borhan El-K. and of another suspect in and around Copenhagen.

Original-Content von: Der Generalbundesanwalt beim Bundesgerichtshof (GBA), übermittelt durch news aktuell