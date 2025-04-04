PRESSEPORTAL Presseportal Logo

Polizeidirektion Kaiserslautern

POL-PDKL: Locked? Police check parked cars

Kaiserslautern (ots)

"Opportunity makes thieves" - this was the motto of a special police check in the city area on Thursday to prevent theft from motor vehicles.

In the evening, officers from the two city inspectorates checked cars parked on the roadside and in open driveways to see if they were properly locked. The police officers discovered 132 open cars. In almost all cases, the responsible vehicle owners could be called in. In most cases, there was great joy that the wallet or tablet ended up in the hands of the police and was not stolen.

What many people don't know: A car that is not properly secured against unauthorized use can result in a ticket. As a rule, a fine of 15 euros is due.

Once again, the campaign attracted a great deal of attention. The officers conducted 179 consultations.

The police appeal: Do not leave any valuables in your vehicle and always lock your car! Don't give thieves a chance. |erf

Kontaktdaten für Presseanfragen:

Polizeipräsidium Westpfalz
Polizeidirektion Kaiserslautern

Telefon: 0631 369-1080 oder -0
E-Mail: ppwestpfalz.presse@polizei.rlp.de
Internet: www.polizei.rlp.de/westpfalz

Original-Content von: Polizeidirektion Kaiserslautern, übermittelt durch news aktuell

    POL-PDKL: Abgeschlossen? Polizei kontrolliert parkende Autos

    Kaiserslautern (ots) - "Gelegenheit macht Diebe" - unter diesem Leitsatz fand am Donnerstag im Stadtgebiet eine Sonderkontrolle der Polizei zum Schutz vor Diebstahl aus Kraftfahrzeugen statt. Einsatzkräfte der beiden Stadtinspektionen haben am Abend am Straßenrand und in offenen Einfahrten geparkte Autos überprüft, ob sie ordnungsgemäß verschlossen waren. Die Polizistinnen und Polizisten stellten 132 offene Pkw ...

    POL-PDKL: Opel Astra im Parkhaus gerammt

    Kaiserslautern (ots) - Wegen einer Unfallflucht ermittelt die Polizei in einem Parkhaus am Stiftsplatz. Eine junge Frau hatte am Donnerstagnachmittag angezeigt, dass jemand ihren geparkten Opel Astra gerammt hat. Den Pkw hatte die 25-Jährige am Morgen gegen 8.15 Uhr in dem Parkhaus abgestellt. Bei ihrer Rückkehr am Nachmittag gegen 15.45 Uhr stellte sie einen frischen Streifschaden am hinteren Radkasten auf der ...

