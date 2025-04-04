Polizeidirektion Kaiserslautern

POL-PDKL: Locked? Police check parked cars

Kaiserslautern (ots)

"Opportunity makes thieves" - this was the motto of a special police check in the city area on Thursday to prevent theft from motor vehicles.

In the evening, officers from the two city inspectorates checked cars parked on the roadside and in open driveways to see if they were properly locked. The police officers discovered 132 open cars. In almost all cases, the responsible vehicle owners could be called in. In most cases, there was great joy that the wallet or tablet ended up in the hands of the police and was not stolen.

What many people don't know: A car that is not properly secured against unauthorized use can result in a ticket. As a rule, a fine of 15 euros is due.

Once again, the campaign attracted a great deal of attention. The officers conducted 179 consultations.

The police appeal: Do not leave any valuables in your vehicle and always lock your car! Don't give thieves a chance. |erf

Original-Content von: Polizeidirektion Kaiserslautern, übermittelt durch news aktuell