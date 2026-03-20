Sky Deutschland

Die Sky und WOW Highlights im April 2026

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Unterföhring (ots)

Folgende Highlights starten im April auf Sky und WOW:

Serien, Shows und Dokumentationen:

Wasp Woman - Mord in Hollywood (3.4.)

Jürgen Klopp: Die Ära Liverpool (3.4.)

Into the Blue - Indonesiens Unterwasserparadiese S1 (6.4.)

Ancient Apocalypse S1 (8.4.)

The Blacklist S1-8 (9.4)

Euphoria S3 (13.4.)

Life Below Zero S6 (13.4.)

Der Mond - Geheimnisvolle Kraft der Natur S1 (14.4.)

Tschernobyl - Chronik einer Katastrophe S1 (15.4.)

The Body: Spuren des Bösen S1 (16.4.)

Diese Ochsenknechts S5 (21.4.)

Crime Scene Cleaners S1 (21.4.)

Earth - Die frühe Erde S1 (22.4.)

Murdered or Missing? - Die ausgelöschte Familie S1 (22.4.)

Unsere Erde im Wandel - Flüsse in Not (22.4.)

The Girl on the Milk Carton S1 (29.4.)

Miniature Wife S1 (30.4.)

Filme:

In The Lost Lands (3.4.)

Heidi - Die Legende vom Luchs (4.4.)

Die Gangster Gang 2 (5.4.)

Die nackte Kanone (6.4.)

Honey Don't! (10.4.)

Asphalt City (11.4.)

The Long Walk - Todesmarsch (17.4.)

Der phönizische Meisterstreich (18.4.)

Together - Unzertrennlich (24.4.)

Bad Genius (25.4.)

Original-Content von: Sky Deutschland, übermittelt durch news aktuell