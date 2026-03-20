Die Sky und WOW Highlights im April 2026
Unterföhring (ots)
Folgende Highlights starten im April auf Sky und WOW:
Serien, Shows und Dokumentationen:
Wasp Woman - Mord in Hollywood (3.4.)
Jürgen Klopp: Die Ära Liverpool (3.4.)
Into the Blue - Indonesiens Unterwasserparadiese S1 (6.4.)
Ancient Apocalypse S1 (8.4.)
The Blacklist S1-8 (9.4)
Euphoria S3 (13.4.)
Life Below Zero S6 (13.4.)
Der Mond - Geheimnisvolle Kraft der Natur S1 (14.4.)
Tschernobyl - Chronik einer Katastrophe S1 (15.4.)
The Body: Spuren des Bösen S1 (16.4.)
Diese Ochsenknechts S5 (21.4.)
Crime Scene Cleaners S1 (21.4.)
Earth - Die frühe Erde S1 (22.4.)
Murdered or Missing? - Die ausgelöschte Familie S1 (22.4.)
Unsere Erde im Wandel - Flüsse in Not (22.4.)
The Girl on the Milk Carton S1 (29.4.)
Miniature Wife S1 (30.4.)
Filme:
In The Lost Lands (3.4.)
Heidi - Die Legende vom Luchs (4.4.)
Die Gangster Gang 2 (5.4.)
Die nackte Kanone (6.4.)
Honey Don't! (10.4.)
Asphalt City (11.4.)
The Long Walk - Todesmarsch (17.4.)
Der phönizische Meisterstreich (18.4.)
Together - Unzertrennlich (24.4.)
Bad Genius (25.4.)
Pressekontakt:
Kontakt für Medien:
Thomas Schöffner
Content PR
Thomas.Schoeffner@sky.de
Kontakt für Fotomaterial:
Bilder.Presse@sky.de
Oder direkt über das Fotoweb: https://picturemedia.sky.de
Original-Content von: Sky Deutschland, übermittelt durch news aktuell