Clean energy needs a clean planet: PLAN-B NET ZERO and everwave launch joint initiative

A strong start to 2026. PLAN-B NET ZERO enters into a partnership with the Aachen-based environmental scale-up everwave. With the guiding principle ‘1 euro = 1 kilogram of waste’, the partners recovered 10,000 kilograms of waste from rivers in Cambodia at the start of the initiative.

Around 11 million tonnes of plastic waste enter the oceans every year. Without effective countermeasures, this volume could almost triple by 2040. Studies show that about 80 percent of marine plastic reaches the sea via roughly 1,656 rivers worldwide. To date, everwave has removed more than 2.4 million kilograms of plastic from rivers in Cambodia, Albania, and Thailand. The company uses waste collection boats, barriers, and manual cleanups to stop plastic before it reaches the oceans. At the same time, mobile sorting and recycling solutions return materials efficiently to the circular economy. AI support optimizes collection routes to clean as many waterways as possible in a sustainable way.

The partnership began in Cambodia, where the initiative’s waste collection boats operate in rivers and canals around cities. With this action, PLAN-B NET ZERO and everwave advance their shared vision of a clean and sustainable future.

“Together with everwave, we have already removed 10,000 kilograms of waste from rivers in Cambodia. We want to use our good energy in the best possible way, because clean energy alone does not help without a clean planet,” says Julia Schnitger, Head of Marketing at PLAN-B NET ZERO.

everwave carries out cleanups directly on site and works closely with local authorities and partners. This structure anchors the measures long term in the regions and creates measurable impact.

About PLAN-B NET ZERO

PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech scale-up headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt as a pioneer of the new industry category Neo Energy.

We transform 100 percent sustainable energy from a commodity into a lifestyle product. Our platform expands energy supply with digital and service-based offerings, as well as software and licensing. Data-driven optimization, user-focused features, and additional services beyond pure energy supply create a new integrated user experience.

