PLAN-B NET ZERO

Innovative Support AI “Neo” Launches in the New Customer App from PLAN-B NET ZERO

Zug/Berlin (ots)

With “Neo”, PLAN-B NET ZERO is introducing a new generation of digital customer support: an AI that answers energy-related questions in real time, resolves requests automatically and is available around the clock. Faster, more precise and more personal than traditional service models.

Neo supports users in all energy matters: from tariff and billing enquiries to meter readings, consumption analyses and personalised saving tips. This is made possible through highly conversational voice technology combined with deep energy expertise. The support is exclusively integrated in the Neo app. All data is stored in Germany, securely encrypted and fully compliant with GDPR. Users retain complete control over their data at all times.

Support at your fingertips, no waiting, no opening hours

Neo understands complex contexts, delivers clear answers within seconds and resolves many requests fully automatically. “Neo is not a project but a system – continuously trained, orchestrated and available to our customers 24/7,” says Steven Rohner, CTO of PLAN-B NET ZERO AG.

The AI analyses the conversation context, identifies requests instantly and offers concrete solutions. Trained on thousands of real customer interactions, it becomes better every day and proactively provides helpful guidance. Its voice sounds natural, adapts emotion and tone to the situation, understands dialects and colloquial speech, and responds immediately, even when users interrupt.

Looking ahead: more features in the coming months

Planned additions include further languages, video support for visual requests and AI-based tariff and consumption forecasts for even more precise recommendations.

“‘Neo’ is the next major step in making the energy transition tangible and as simple as possible,” says Bradley Mundt, Founder and CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO. “Our customers should receive immediate support at any time, without waiting and without detours. Even at night or at the weekend. The AI is so authentic and competent that many only realise afterwards that they were talking to an AI. That is Neo Energy. We make energy tangible, understandable and more effortless than ever.”

With Neo, the scale-up sets another milestone and strengthens its position as one of Europe’s fastest-growing GreenTech companies. Further features designed to make sustainable energy even more accessible in everyday life will follow.

About PLAN-B NET ZERO

PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech scale-up headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt, it is a pioneer of the new industry category NEO ENERGY. We transform sustainable energy from a commodity into a lifestyle product through AI, gamification and innovative added value. With intelligent AI optimisation and a portfolio of non-energy products and services, we are creating a lifestyle brand that reimagines the world of energy.

Original-Content von: PLAN-B NET ZERO, übermittelt durch news aktuell