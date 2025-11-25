PLAN-B NET ZERO

PLAN-B NET ZERO sets new standards in the energy market with Neo Energy

The Swiss green tech scale-up is positioning itself as a pioneer, transforming sustainable energy from a commodity into a digital lifestyle experience

PLAN-B NET ZERO AG presents its new strategic direction with Neo Energy, establishing a completely new category in the energy market. Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt, the company combines renewable energy, artificial intelligence, big data and community building into a holistic experience that not only makes energy usable, but also tangible.

Neo Energy describes the transformation of energy from a pure supply product to an intelligent, digital, and emotionally user-centred lifestyle. We combine 100 per cent renewable electricity with AI-driven personalisation, gamification, and a growing portfolio of non-energy services. Together, these elements create an ecosystem that engages customers in the energy transition in a transparent, intuitive, and motivating way.

A central component of the new strategy is the use of big data to better understand energy behaviour and enable personalised optimisation. Real-time consumption analyses, forecasts, individual savings potential and automated recommendations are intended to empower users in the future and make energy decisions data-driven and easy to understand for the first time.

In addition, PLAN-B NET ZERO relies on the power of an active community that turns Neo Energy into a collective movement. Users can share their experiences, make their impact visible, and become part of a digital energy network where everyone learns from and motivates one another. This social aspect makes the energy transition accessible and relevant to everyday life.

As part of the new strategy, the company has implemented a comprehensive rebranding. Modern design, clear tonality and a fully digital customer experience underline the claim to combine technology, sustainability and genuine energy expertise in a consistent brand.

The aim is to move energy beyond pure functionality and position it as an experience equal to modern digital lifestyle products.

"Neo Energy is our answer to an energy world that has stayed functional instead of progressive." says Bradley Mundt, founder and CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO AG. "We make energy smart, transparent and collaborative. With this strategy, we are not only scaling our company, but also actively accelerating the transition to a climate-neutral future." Neo Energy forms the basis for PLAN-B NET ZERO AG's further growth strategy. Further product innovations are planned for 2026 and beyond, which will connect energy even more closely with everyday life, personal lifestyles, and digital technologies of the future.

About PLAN-B NET ZERO

PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech scale-up based in Zug, Switzerland. Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt as a pioneer of the new industrial category NEO ENERGY.

We are transforming sustainable energy from a commodity into a lifestyle product through AI, gamification and innovative added value. With smart AI optimization and a portfolio of non-energy products and services, we are creating a lifestyle brand that is rethinking the world of energy.

