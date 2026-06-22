Pionix GmbH

Pionix and Tritium Partner to Deliver More Reliable, Flexible EV Charging Through Open Source

Bad Schönborn / Brisbane (ots)

Partnership equips Tritium chargers with EVerest, enabling modular software architecture and accelerated time to market

Pionix, the original creators and key maintainers of LF Energy EVerest, the leading open-source EV charging software stack, and Tritium, a global leader in DC fast charging technology, today officially announced a strategic partnership to bring EVerest to Tritium's charger portfolio. The two companies have been working together closely for several months, and the first Tritium chargers running the new EVerest-based software are on track to be delivered to customers this summer.

The collaboration marks a significant step toward a more reliable, interoperable, and future-proof EV charging ecosystem. By integrating EVerest into Tritium's hardware, both companies aim to set a new benchmark for charging software quality and accelerate the delivery of new features to fleet operators, site hosts, and drivers worldwide.

A Modular, Flexible Software Foundation

EVerest provides a fully modular and layered software architecture that decouples hardware drivers from application logic. Tritium chargers running EVerest will benefit from a clean, extensible codebase that makes it straightforward to add new capabilities, integrate new protocols, or swap components without system-wide rewrites.

This modular approach directly shortens time to market for new features, a critical competitive advantage as the EV charging industry continues to rapidly evolve.

Proven at Scale: 100,000+ Chargers in the Field

Pionix brings deep real-world expertise to this partnership. EVerest already powers more than 100,000 chargers in production deployments globally. This means Tritium is not adopting an experimental platform - it is integrating battle-hardened software with a proven track record for stability and reliability.

Key charging protocols are already fully implemented and extensively community-tested within EVerest:

OCPP 1.6, 2.0.1 - for robust, standardized communication between chargers and back-end management systems

ISO 15118-2 and ISO 15118-20 - enabling Plug & Charge, smart charging, and V2G-ready communication with vehicles

Faster Certification: Already Pre-Certified

One of the most underappreciated advantages of building on EVerest is the significant reduction in certification effort. Because EVerest has already been certified for OCPP compliance by other vendors' EVerest integrations, Tritium benefits directly from that existing track record. For Plug & Charge, EVerest holds a pre-certification as a stack through Hubject, meaning the foundational interoperability work has already been validated, and Tritium can leverage this head start rather than starting the certification process from scratch.

This translates directly into faster time to market and lower cost of compliance, freeing Tritium's teams to focus engineering efforts on competitive differentiation rather than regulatory groundwork.

A Strategic Focus on Hardware and Customer Experience

For Tritium, the move to EVerest reflects a deliberate strategic choice: concentrate internal engineering on the areas where Tritium leads - rugged, high-power DC fast charging hardware, field reliability, and customer-specific integrations - while building on the industry's strongest open source foundation for baseline protocols and interoperability.

"Partnering with Tritium is a huge milestone for Pionix as well as for the Open Source project EVerest. Their commitment to hardware quality combined with our open source software stack creates a compelling offering for the market. Together, we can move the entire EV charging industry forward."

Marco Möller, CEO, Pionix GmbH

EVerest gives us a flexible, future-ready software foundation - one that's already proven at scale. With Pionix's expertise and the open source community behind us, we can move faster on the capabilities our customers are asking for, from Plug & Charge to smarter fleet integrations, and spend our engineering energy where Tritium uniquely adds value.

Jen McClure, CCO, Tritium

About Pionix GmbH

Pionix GmbH is the driving force behind EVerest, the leading open source software stack for EV charging infrastructure. With more than 100,000 chargers running EVerest in the field, Pionix is shaping the future of interoperable, reliable, and scalable EV charging. Pionix is an active contributor to and steward of the EVerest community under the Linux Foundation Energy umbrella.

About Tritium

Tritium designs and manufactures DC fast charging hardware for electric vehicles. Founded in Brisbane, Australia, Tritium has deployed over 20,000 units across major markets in North America, Europe, and beyond. Tritium is committed to delivering reliable, high-performance charging solutions that support the global transition to electric mobility.

Original-Content von: Pionix GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell