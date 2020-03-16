16.03.2020 – 11:50
Top 3 Highlights im Mai 2020 auf den Sendern FOX, National Geographic und National Geographic WILD
3 Dokumente
- FOX_Highlights_2020_05.pdf
PDF - 1,6 MB
- NGW_Highlights_2020_05.pdf
PDF - 1,6 MB
- NationalGegraphic_Highlights_2020_05.pdf
PDF - 1003 kB
München (ots)
Anbei erhalten Sie die Top 3 Highlights im Mai 2020 für die Sender FOX, National Geographic und National Geographic WILD. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf unserem Presseportal (https://mediashare.foxchannel.de/ ).
Pressekontakt:
Rosario Sicali
PR & Kommunikation
Fox Networks Group Germany
Tel: +49 89 203049 121
rosario.sicali@fox.com
Bildanfragen: bildredaktion@fox.com
Original-Content von: Fox Networks Group Germany, übermittelt durch news aktuell