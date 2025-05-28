Der Generalbundesanwalt beim Bundesgerichtshof (GBA)

GBA: Arrest Warrants Enforced Against Another Three Suspected Members of a Right-Wing Extremist Terrorist Organisation

Karlsruhe (ots)

The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office has obtained arrest warrants against

Devin K.

Claudio S. and Justin W.

from the Investigating Judge at the Federal Court of Justice.

The above-mentioned individuals are strongly suspected of participation as members in a domestic terrorist organisation, having partially acted also as minors and/or young adults (section 129a para. 1 no. 1, para. 5 of the German Criminal Code [StGB], sections 1, 105 of the Youth Courts Act). Claudio S. and Justin W. are furthermore suspected of attempted murder (section 211 para. 2, sections 22, 23 StGB), attempted particularly severe arson (section 306a para. 1 no. 1, section 306b para. 1, sections 22, 23 StGB), criminal damage (section 303 para. 1 StGB), and the use of anti-constitutional symbols (section 86a para. 1 no. 1 StGB). Additionally, Claudio S. and Devin K. are believed to have conspired with another individual to commit an act of murder (section 30 para. 2 in conjunction with section 211 para. 2 StGB). In this context, Devin K. likewise allegedly prepared an offence with explosives (section 310 para. 1 no. 2 in conjunction with section 308 para. 1 StGB) and a serious violent offence endangering the state (section 89a para. 1 StGB), and committed a violation of the Explosives Act (section 40 para 2 no. 1 of the Explosives Act).

Essentially, the arrest warrants set out the following criminal charges:

The suspects are part of a right-wing extremist terrorist organisation calling itself "Letzte Verteidigungswelle (L.V.W)" ("Last Wave of Defence"), which was established no later than in mid-April 2024. The members of the organisation regard themselves as last resort to defend the "German Nation". The objective is to instigate a collapse of the democratic form of government in the Federal Republic of Germany by committing acts of violence mostly against migrants and political opponents. Such criminal offences include in particular incendiary and explosives attacks targeting asylum seekers' facilities and premises of parties from the left political spectrum.

In order to achieve L.V.W's goals, Claudio S. and Justin W. smashed a window of an inhabited asylum seekers' facility and subsequently attempted to shoot battery fireworks-style pyrotechnics into the building to set it ablaze in the early morning hours of 5 January 2025; however, no fire erupted. During the commission of the crime, both suspects sprayed several messages on the exterior of the facility, e.g. "L.V.W", "Ausländer raus" ("Foreigners, get out"), "Deutschland den Deutschen" ("Germany is for Germans"), and "NS-Gebiet" ("National Socialist Territory"). They also drew swastikas and SS runes on the wall and saluted with the so-called "Hitlergruß" ("Hitler salute").

In early January 2025, Devin K., Claudio S., and Lenny M. - another member of the organisation - plotted an incendiary attack on an inhabited asylum seekers' facility in Senftenberg. To this end, Devin K. procured two ball bombs in the Czech Republic. Due to the arrest of Claudio S. and Devin K., the crime did not come to fruition.

All three suspects have been in pre-trial detention since mid-February 2025, namely in execution of arrest warrants issued by the local courts in Dresden (Devin K.) and Gera (Claudio S. and Justin W.). The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office has seized jurisdiction over the proceedings (see Press Release No. 29 of 21 May 2025). Devin K. was brought before the Investigating Judge at the Federal Court of Justice on 26 May 2025, followed by Claudio S. and Justin W. yesterday (27 May 2025). The arrests warrants issued by the Investigating Judge of the Federal Court of Justice substitute those of the local courts in Dresden and Gera.

