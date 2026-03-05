ARTE G.E.I.E.

Sting – Sounds Like Art: Rijksmuseum Amsterdam

Available from March 5th on arte.tv

Sounds Like Art is an exciting new concert initiative that invites musicians to perform amongst works of art in a European museum of their choice. World-renowned artist Sting performs in the beautiful surroundings of Amsterdam's Rijkmuseum amongst paintings by Rembrandt, Vermeer and Judith Leyster, and reflects on the works of the old masters.

The 17-time Grammy Award winning artist performs a unique concert amongst masterpieces in the Gallery of Honour. Playing a rare 17th century guitar, Sting, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, reveals his love for the Old Masters and revels in the power of books and reading, while performing in the museum’s spectacular library.

Coinciding with an international run of Sting’s musical “The Last Ship” in Amsterdam, Paris, Brisbane and New York, this special performance includes selections from his TONY Award nominated musical, a deeply personal tribute to Sting’s native Northeast England and the now-vanished shipbuilding tradition of his hometown, Wallsend. Accompanied by his longtime guitarist Dominic Miller, Sting reflects on the musical’s origins, shares stories from throughout his career, and performs beloved songs spanning his illustrious catalogue, including classics from his celebrated band, The Police. While the Rijksmuseum’s crown jewel, Rembrandt’s The Night Watch, undergoes restoration, the museum opens the doors of the painting’s striking glass-fronted gallery for a rare, intimate performance. For the occasion, Sting plays a unique 17th-century guitar - originally crafted for the court of Louis XIV, the Sun King - generously loaned to the museum. A former teacher with a lifelong devotion to reading and learning, Sting also performs in the Rijksmuseum’s spectacular library, celebrating the enduring power of books and curiosity. His openness, intellect, and willingness to keep challenging himself shine throughout this episode - an unforgettable encounter where timeless art meets timeless music, and where history, storytelling, and song come vividly alive.

