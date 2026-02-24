Trench Group

HSP US Factory Ramp-Up on Track: Trench Group Affiliate Starts Innovative Dry-Type Transformer Bushing Assembly in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina (ots)

New facility marks Trench Group’s tenth production site worldwide

Site dedicated to producing cutting-edge technology supporting expansion of the U.S. power grid infrastructure

$60 million investment to create up to 140 high-tech engineering and manufacturing jobs in Charlotte by 2030

Power transformer bushing assembly started in February 2026, with full production scheduled to begin in July 2026

A grand opening celebration with customers, partners, official representatives and staff is planned for summer 2026

Trench Group GmbH, a global leader in high-voltage power transmission components and systems, is fully on track with constructing its transformer bushing production facility in Charlotte, North Carolina. At a festive soft opening ceremony for employees on Monday, the company announced the start of transformer bushing assembly. Full production is scheduled to begin in July 2026.

Operating under HSP US, a Trench Group Company, the Charlotte factory marks the Group’s third North American and first full-scale U.S. production site, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting North America's energy transition with local manufacturing capabilities. In its initial buildout, the facility will produce up to 3,500 dry-type transformer bushings per year, including components for the highest voltage levels up to 800 kilovolts (kV). The processes and product designs are based on worldwide proven, highly innovative HSP standards.

“Our $60 million investment in the new Charlotte site is one of the most significant commitments to U.S. high-voltage manufacturing in recent years,” says Bahadir Basdere, President and CEO of Trench Group. “Energy demand in North America is massive and continues to rise, fueled by the need for grid modernization and grid stability as well as rapid expansion of data center infrastructure. Order intake for North America already accounts for over 40% of total order intake across Trench Group's product range in Q1 2026. With the new plant—operating in close proximity to our customers—our locally manufactured transformer bushings will play a key role in modernizing the energy grids in the U.S.”

Creating Jobs for Highly Qualified Workers

“We are moving fast to meet the rapidly growing energy demand: Assembly started only 15 months after the investment decision; our first bushings are planned to leave the factory in Q3 2026,” says Nils von Dietman, CEO HSP US. “With our transformer bushings ‘Made in USA’, we will be creating up to 140 jobs in Charlotte by 2030 and supporting North Carolina’s economy.”

25 employees are already working in the factory. Nils von Dietman emphasizes: “We invest heavily in onboarding and training our new employees, and our teams benefit from sharing best practices with established sites within the Trench Group production network. New U.S. colleagues are trained in Germany, while employees from Germany and other locations support the production ramp-up on-site in Charlotte.”

The new facility will manufacture dry-type transformer bushings, which are critical components for high-voltage power transmission. The site, at full development covering a total area of approximately 20,000 m2, will feature full vertical integration and house one of the most modern high-voltage test laboratories in the country.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Growth in the U.S.

“We live in the Age of the Electron with transmission grid demand skyrocketing worldwide—especially here in the United States,” says Bahadir Basdere. “As Trench Group, we recently committed to multiple long-term supply agreements with major transformer manufacturers and key hyperscalers in the U.S. In doing so, we are reaffirming our role as a key player in the expansion and modernization of the U.S. energy grid.”

The U.S. is considered one of the fastest-growing markets for bushings. Across the U.S., an estimated $55 billion to $60 billion investment in 765 kV transmission projects is being planned or approved across key corridors through 2032. Trench Group expects HSP to support a meaningful portion of demand for these projects. The Charlotte facility is being expanded to strengthen U.S. based manufacturing capacity for high voltage bushing products. As such the site plays a key role in Trench Group's rapid global expansion to meet unprecedented demand for grid infrastructure and high-voltage components worldwide.Trench Group is substantially expanding production capacities in all its factories across the globe.

Caption:

Celebrating the start of its transformer bushing assembly with employees: Bahadir Basdere, President & CEO Trench Group, Nils von Dietman, CEO HSP US, and Bianca Kaulich, Group Communications (from right), at the Global Trench Town Hall hosted at the new HSP US facility in Charlotte, NC.

About Trench Group:

The Trench Group is a leading global supplier of components and systems for high-voltage power transmission. Headquartered in Berlin and with more than 100 years of experience, the company is a leader in the portfolio of high-voltage solutions. With its product groups bushings, coils, and instrument transformers, the company is a system critical player in energy transition and sustainable energy for the future. These intelligent and technologically sophisticated components and systems are used for measurement, protection, and connection within the power grid. Trench Group operates globally with more than 2,900 employees across ten factory locations and five regional sales hubs.

For more information, visit www.trench-group.com.

