Nichia Corporation

German court confirms damage amount of 1.63 million EUR against Everlightb

Munich (ots)

On May 19, 2026, the Düsseldorf District Court in Germany announced its judgment in damage compensation proceedings (docket number 4a O 9/25) initiated by Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") against Taiwanese LED manufacturer Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. and its German subsidiary Everlight Electronics Europe GmbH (both "Everlight"). The Court awarded Nichia damage compensation in the total amount of 1,632,759.30 EUR plus interest. The interest payment will result in an amount of almost 1 million EUR, and may become even more depending on at what time payment will be made by Everlight. The judgment of the Düsseldorf District Court is not final and can be appealed.

The damage compensation obligation of Everlight resulted from the infringement of Nichia's YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929) in Germany which was already confirmed by earlier final judgments of the Düsseldorf District Court (docket number 4b O 56/12 and 4b O 161/17).Mu

Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and necessary.

Original-Content von: Nichia Corporation, übermittelt durch news aktuell