PRESSEPORTAL Presseportal Logo
StorysBlaulichtRegionalMeine Abos

Recherche

Info

Themen

    mehr Themen

    Land/Sprache

    Die Presseportal-App

    Google PlayApp Store
    StorysBlaulichtMeine Abos

    Recherche

    Info

    Themen

      mehr Themen

      Land/Sprache

      Die Presseportal-App

      Google PlayApp Store
      Alle Storys
      Folgen
      Keine Story von ZDF mehr verpassen.
      Warum muss ich meine Email-Adresse eingeben?

      10.12.2020 – 15:31

      ZDF

      ZDF-Programmänderung ab Woche 50/20

      MainzMainz (ots)

      Woche 50/20

      Do., 10.12.

      Bitte Programmänderung und Beginnzeitkorrekturen beachten:

      19.00 heute

      19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)

      19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT)

      Corona-Krise - Wann kommt der harte Shutdown?

      Moderation: Ralph Szepanski

      19.40 Notruf Hafenkante (VPS 19.25)

      20.30 Die Bergretter (VPS 20.15)

      22.00 heute journal (VPS 21.45)

      22.30 maybrit illner (VPS 22.15)

      23.30 Markus Lanz (VPS 23.15)

      0.45 heute journal update (VPS 0.30)

      1.05 Filmgorillas (VPS 0.45)

      1.15 Sebastian Pufpaff: Noch nicht Schicht! (VPS 0.54)

      1.25 Heldt (VPS 0.55)

      2.05 Friesland - Irrfeuer (VPS 1.40)

      3.35 SOKO Stuttgart (VPS 3.10)

      4.20 Die Rosenheim-Cops (VPS 3.55)

      5.05- hallo deutschland (VPS 5.00)

      5.30

      (Die Wiederholungen "Filmgorillas" und "Leute heute" entfallen.)

      Pressekontakt:

      ZDF-Planung
      Telefon: +49-6131-70-15246

      Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell

      Alle Storys
      Folgen
      Keine Story von ZDF mehr verpassen.
      Warum muss ich meine Email-Adresse eingeben?
      • Druckversion
      • PDF-Version
      Orte in dieser Story
      Themen in dieser Story
      Weitere Storys: ZDF
      Weitere Storys: ZDF
      Alle Storys Alle
      Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
      Das könnte Sie auch interessieren