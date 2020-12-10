10.12.2020 – 15:31
ZDF-Programmänderung ab Woche 50/20
Woche 50/20
Do., 10.12.
Bitte Programmänderung und Beginnzeitkorrekturen beachten:
19.00 heute
19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)
19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT)
Corona-Krise - Wann kommt der harte Shutdown?
Moderation: Ralph Szepanski
19.40 Notruf Hafenkante (VPS 19.25)
20.30 Die Bergretter (VPS 20.15)
22.00 heute journal (VPS 21.45)
22.30 maybrit illner (VPS 22.15)
23.30 Markus Lanz (VPS 23.15)
0.45 heute journal update (VPS 0.30)
1.05 Filmgorillas (VPS 0.45)
1.15 Sebastian Pufpaff: Noch nicht Schicht! (VPS 0.54)
1.25 Heldt (VPS 0.55)
2.05 Friesland - Irrfeuer (VPS 1.40)
3.35 SOKO Stuttgart (VPS 3.10)
4.20 Die Rosenheim-Cops (VPS 3.55)
5.05- hallo deutschland (VPS 5.00)
5.30
(Die Wiederholungen "Filmgorillas" und "Leute heute" entfallen.)
