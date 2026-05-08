Opel Automobile GmbH

Opel plant ein neues SUV im C-Segment: Partnerschaft mit Leapmotor und Produktion in Europa

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Rüsselsheim (ots)

Opel als Pionier: Das neue Fahrzeug wird voraussichtlich das erste Produkt aus der geplanten erweiterten Partnerschaft sein

Designt und erschaffen von Opel in Rüsselsheim

Weniger als zwei Jahre Entwicklungszeit

Gebaut im spanischen Corsa-Werk Saragossa

Kurz vor dem Stellantis' Investor Day 2026 stellt Opel ein Schlüsselprojekt seiner neuen Modellstrategie vor: ein komplett neues, vollelektrisches SUV, das die bestehende Modellpalette im wichtigen und hart umkämpften C-Segment erweitern soll. Das Projekt dient als Blaupause für eine effiziente globale Zusammenarbeit im Rahmen der von Stellantis und Leapmotor geplanten Erweiterung ihrer Partnerschaft. Zugleich soll es dem deutschen Hersteller ermöglichen, in kürzester Zeit einen bedeutenden strategischen Schritt bei der Elektrifizierung und Skalierung zu machen. Der Produktionsstart des Newcomers wird bereits ab 2028 erwartet. Das neue Opel-SUV im C-Segment würde das aktuelle SUV-Portfolio um Opel Grandland, Frontera und Mokka ergänzen.

"Unser neues SUV soll bei Opel in Rüsselsheim designt und erschaffen und von unseren internationalen Teams in Deutschland und China entwickelt werden. Die Partnerschaft mit Leapmotor soll ermöglichen, das Fahrzeug in weniger als zwei Jahren zu entwickeln. Damit plant Opel einen weiteren wichtigen Schritt bei der Entwicklung hochmoderner und erschwinglicher Elektrofahrzeuge für unsere Kunden", sagt Opel CEO Florian Huettl.

Das neue Modell soll voraussichtlich zentrale Komponenten der neuesten elektrischen Architektur sowie der Batterietechnologie von Leapmotor nutzen - kombiniert mit dem typischen Opel Design, dem Bedien- und Nutzererlebnis, der Fahrwerkskompetenz sowie Licht- und Sitztechnologie von Opel.

Der Newcomer soll vom effizient aufgestellten Stellantis-Produktionsnetzwerk in Europa profitieren und soll künftig im spanischen Werk Saragossa neben dem Opel Corsa vom Band rollen. Bereits seit 1982 wird die Opel-Kleinwagen-Ikone hier gebaut.

"Mit diesem Projekt beabsichtigt Opel, deutsche Ingenieurskunst mit globaler technologischer Innovationsgeschwindigkeit zu vereinen", sagt Xavier Chéreau, Vorsitzender des Opel-Aufsichtsrates und Stellantis Chief Human Resources & Sustainability Officer. "Innovationsgeist prägt das nächste Kapitel unserer globalen Zusammenarbeit mit Leapmotor - und Opel übernimmt mit diesem Projekt eine Vorreiterrolle."

Die Zusammenarbeit soll die Rolle von Opel als wichtigen Treiber für Wertschöpfung und Elektrifizierung stärken. Die Parteien treiben derzeit Machbarkeitsstudien und Vorentwicklungsarbeiten im Rahmen bestehender Vereinbarungen voran und führen ihre Gespräche über eine mögliche weitergehende industrielle Zusammenarbeit wie hier beschrieben fort - vorbehaltlich des Abschlusses verbindlicher Vereinbarungen sowie der üblichen Genehmigungen.

There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into definitive agreements or that the contemplated initiatives will be completed as described or at all.

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Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the ability of The Company to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; The Company' ability to successfully manage the industry-wide transition from internal combustion engines to full electrification; The Company' ability to offer innovative, attractive products and to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; The Company' ability to produce or procure electric batteries with competitive performance, cost and at required volumes; The Company' ability to successfully launch new businesses and integrate acquisitions; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in The Company' vehicles; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in The Company' vehicles; changes in local economic and political conditions; changes in trade policy, the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; the level of governmental economic incentives available to support the adoption of battery electric vehicles; the impact of increasingly stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency requirements and reduced greenhouse gas and tailpipe emissions; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation and new entrants; The Company' ability to attract and retain experienced management and employees; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of The Company' defined benefit pension plans; The Company' ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the operations of financial services companies; The Company' ability to access funding to execute its business plan; The Company' ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with The Company' relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; The Company' ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; earthquakes or other disasters; risks and other items described in The Company' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Current Reports on Form 6-K and amendments thereto filed with the SEC; and other risks and uncertainties.

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