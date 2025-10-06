Total live. Total interaktiv. Total geil. "TV total Interaktiv" startet am Mittwoch auf ProSieben und auf Joyn
Unterföhring (ots)
6. Oktober 2025. Perfekte Prime-Time-Unterhaltung am Mittwoch: "TV total Interaktiv" mit Sebastian Pufpaff startet, um 20:15 Uhr, auf ProSieben und auf Joyn. Live.
Als wäre das nicht Statement genug, liefert ProSieben sieben gute Gründe am Mittwoch um 20:15 Uhr einzuschalten:
- "TV total Interaktiv" ist live. Live. Live.
- "TV total Interaktiv" ist interaktiv, zum Mitmachen für alle Zuschauer zu Hause und im Publikum.
- "TV total Interaktiv" bietet Lebenshilfe.
- "TV total Interaktiv" hat Promis.
- "TV total Interaktiv" ist zweimalig. Eine Woche später, am 15. Oktober, zeigt ProSieben die zweite Ausgabe der Live-Show.
- "TV total Interaktiv" hat Spiele.
- "TV total Interaktiv" bietet Gewinne, Geld, Gutscheine.
Bonusgrund: "TV total Interaktiv" ist geil.
Erfolgreichster Auftakt: Die Dienstags-Ausgaben von "TV total" legen seit der Sommerpause (August 2025) den stärksten Start ihrer Geschichte hin. Im Durchschnitt erreicht Sebastian Pufpaffs Prime-Time-Show sehr starke 14,1 Prozent Marktanteil in der ProSieben-Senderzielgruppe (Z. 14-49 J.).
"TV total Interaktiv" - mittwochs, um 20:15 Uhr, auf ProSieben und kostenlos auf Joyn.
"TV total" - dienstags, um 20:15 Uhr, auf ProSieben und kostenlos auf Joyn.
Basis: Marktstandard Bewegtbild
Quelle: AGF in Zusammenarbeit mit GfK | AGF SCOPE | Seven.One Entertainment Group | Business Intelligence; Erstellt: 01.10.2025 (vorläufig gewichtet)
Pressekontakt:
Nathalie Galina
Communications & PR
Unit Show & Comedy
phone: +49 (0) 89 95 07 - 1186
email: nathalie.galina@seven.one
Photo Production & Editing
Nadine Vaders
phone: +49 (0) 89 95 07 - 1161
email: nadine.vaders@seven.one
Original-Content von: ProSieben, übermittelt durch news aktuell