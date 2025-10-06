PRESSEPORTAL Presseportal Logo

ProSieben

Total live. Total interaktiv. Total geil. "TV total Interaktiv" startet am Mittwoch auf ProSieben und auf Joyn

Total live. Total interaktiv. Total geil. "TV total Interaktiv" startet am Mittwoch auf ProSieben und auf Joyn
Unterföhring (ots)

6. Oktober 2025. Perfekte Prime-Time-Unterhaltung am Mittwoch: "TV total Interaktiv" mit Sebastian Pufpaff startet, um 20:15 Uhr, auf ProSieben und auf Joyn. Live.

Als wäre das nicht Statement genug, liefert ProSieben sieben gute Gründe am Mittwoch um 20:15 Uhr einzuschalten:

  1. "TV total Interaktiv" ist live. Live. Live.
  2. "TV total Interaktiv" ist interaktiv, zum Mitmachen für alle Zuschauer zu Hause und im Publikum.
  3. "TV total Interaktiv" bietet Lebenshilfe.
  4. "TV total Interaktiv" hat Promis.
  5. "TV total Interaktiv" ist zweimalig. Eine Woche später, am 15. Oktober, zeigt ProSieben die zweite Ausgabe der Live-Show.
  6. "TV total Interaktiv" hat Spiele.
  7. "TV total Interaktiv" bietet Gewinne, Geld, Gutscheine.

Bonusgrund: "TV total Interaktiv" ist geil.

Erfolgreichster Auftakt: Die Dienstags-Ausgaben von "TV total" legen seit der Sommerpause (August 2025) den stärksten Start ihrer Geschichte hin. Im Durchschnitt erreicht Sebastian Pufpaffs Prime-Time-Show sehr starke 14,1 Prozent Marktanteil in der ProSieben-Senderzielgruppe (Z. 14-49 J.).

"TV total Interaktiv" - mittwochs, um 20:15 Uhr, auf ProSieben und kostenlos auf Joyn.

"TV total" - dienstags, um 20:15 Uhr, auf ProSieben und kostenlos auf Joyn.

Basis: Marktstandard Bewegtbild

Quelle: AGF in Zusammenarbeit mit GfK | AGF SCOPE | Seven.One Entertainment Group | Business Intelligence; Erstellt: 01.10.2025 (vorläufig gewichtet)

Pressekontakt:

Nathalie Galina

Communications & PR

Unit Show & Comedy

phone: +49 (0) 89 95 07 - 1186

email: nathalie.galina@seven.one

Photo Production & Editing

Nadine Vaders

phone: +49 (0) 89 95 07 - 1161

email: nadine.vaders@seven.one

Original-Content von: ProSieben, übermittelt durch news aktuell

