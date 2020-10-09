StorysBlaulichtMeine Abos

    09.10.2020 – 08:50

    ProSieben

    Ein Auftakt nach Maß: "The Voice of Germany" macht ProSieben zum Tagesmarktführer am Donnerstag

    Unterföhring (ots)

    9. Oktober 2020. Zum Start von Staffel 10 holt "The Voice of Germany" sehr gute 18,8 Prozent Marktanteil (14-49 Jahre) auf ProSieben und gewinnt die Prime Time am Donnerstag mit deutlichem Vorsprung. Insgesamt verfolgen 7,04 Millionen Zuschauer (Netto-Reichweite ab 3 J.) die erste Ausgabe der Blind Auditions. ProSieben ist mit 12,0 Prozent Tagesmarktführer (14-49 Jahre) am Donnerstag.

    Im Anschluss an "The Voice of Germany" erreicht das ProSieben-Magazin "red." 12,6 Prozent Marktanteil der 14- bis 49-jährigen Zuschauer.

    Die nächste Folge "The Voice of Germany" kommt am 11. Oktober um 20:15 Uhr in SAT.1 sowie auf Joyn.

    Alle Infos rund um "The Voice of Germany" finden Sie auf der Presseseite http://presse.prosieben.de/TVOG2020

    Hashtag zur Show: #TVOG 

    Basis: Marktstandard TV
Quelle: AGF in Zusammenarbeit mit GfK | videoSCOPE | ProSiebenSat.1 
TV Deutschland | Business Intelligence
Erstellt: 09.10.2020 (vorläufig gewichtet: 08.10.2020) 
    Pressekontakt:
Katrin Dietz 
Communication & PR
Unit Show & Comedy
phone:	+49 (0) 89 95 07 - 1154
email:	Katrin.Dietz@seven.one  
    Photo Production & Editing
Kathrin Baumann
phone:	+49 (0) 89 95 07 - 1170
email:	Kathrin.Baumann@seven.one

    ProSieben

    Ein Unternehmen der Seven.One Entertainment Group GmbH

    Original-Content von: ProSieben, übermittelt durch news aktuell

