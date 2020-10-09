09.10.2020 – 08:50
Ein Auftakt nach Maß: "The Voice of Germany" macht ProSieben zum Tagesmarktführer am Donnerstag
9. Oktober 2020. Zum Start von Staffel 10 holt "The Voice of Germany" sehr gute 18,8 Prozent Marktanteil (14-49 Jahre) auf ProSieben und gewinnt die Prime Time am Donnerstag mit deutlichem Vorsprung. Insgesamt verfolgen 7,04 Millionen Zuschauer (Netto-Reichweite ab 3 J.) die erste Ausgabe der Blind Auditions. ProSieben ist mit 12,0 Prozent Tagesmarktführer (14-49 Jahre) am Donnerstag.
Im Anschluss an "The Voice of Germany" erreicht das ProSieben-Magazin "red." 12,6 Prozent Marktanteil der 14- bis 49-jährigen Zuschauer.
Die nächste Folge "The Voice of Germany" kommt am 11. Oktober um 20:15 Uhr in SAT.1 sowie auf Joyn.
