Ein Auftakt nach Maß: "The Voice of Germany" macht ProSieben zum Tagesmarktführer am Donnerstag

Unterföhring (ots)

9. Oktober 2020. Zum Start von Staffel 10 holt "The Voice of Germany" sehr gute 18,8 Prozent Marktanteil (14-49 Jahre) auf ProSieben und gewinnt die Prime Time am Donnerstag mit deutlichem Vorsprung. Insgesamt verfolgen 7,04 Millionen Zuschauer (Netto-Reichweite ab 3 J.) die erste Ausgabe der Blind Auditions. ProSieben ist mit 12,0 Prozent Tagesmarktführer (14-49 Jahre) am Donnerstag.

Im Anschluss an "The Voice of Germany" erreicht das ProSieben-Magazin "red." 12,6 Prozent Marktanteil der 14- bis 49-jährigen Zuschauer.

Die nächste Folge "The Voice of Germany" kommt am 11. Oktober um 20:15 Uhr in SAT.1 sowie auf Joyn.

Alle Infos rund um "The Voice of Germany" finden Sie auf der Presseseite http://presse.prosieben.de/TVOG2020

Hashtag zur Show: #TVOG

Basis: Marktstandard TV Quelle: AGF in Zusammenarbeit mit GfK | videoSCOPE | ProSiebenSat.1 TV Deutschland | Business Intelligence Erstellt: 09.10.2020 (vorläufig gewichtet: 08.10.2020)

