Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon wins patent infringement case against Innoscience

Munich (ots)

The District Court Munich, Germany (Landgericht München I) today ruled in favor of Infineon Technologies in two further of the patent infringement cases – specifically one based on a patent one based on a utility model – concerning gallium nitride (GaN) technology between Infineon and Innoscience.

The cases concern the unauthorized use of GaN technologies patented by Infineon by the Chinese company Innoscience. With today’s rulings, the court prohibits Innoscience from manufacturing, selling, and marketing additional patent-infringing products in Germany. Furthermore, the court has ordered Innoscience to pay damages to Infineon.

This marks Innoscience’s third and fourth legal defeat in a series of court cases, each of which found that Innoscience’s products infringe Infineon’s patents. Courts and authorities in both Germany and the United States have repeatedly concluded that Innoscience’s products infringe Infineon’s intellectual property rights. Prior rulings include the decision against Innoscience from August 1, 2025, in an initial German proceeding. Furthermore, on May 7, the Full Commission of the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) found that Innoscience had infringed an Infineon patent in the field of gallium nitride (GaN) technology. Additional proceedings regarding the infringement of other Infineon patents are pending in the U.S. and Germany.

GaN plays a pivotal role in enabling high-performance and energy-efficient power systems in a broad range of applications, including renewable energy systems, data centers, industrial automation, and electric vehicles (EVs).

“Today’s ruling demonstrates the value of our GaN portfolio and underscores our commitment to vigorously defending our intellectual property and promoting fair competition,” said Johannes Schoiswohl, Senior Vice President and Head of Infineon’s GaN Systems Business Line.

Infineon continuously strengthens its position as a leading integrated device manufacturer (IDM) in the GaN market with the industry’s broadest IP portfolio, comprising approximately 450 GaN patent families. The company remains dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing semiconductor technology to address the world's most pressing challenges, from decarbonization to digital transformation.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September 2025) and generated revenue of about €14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press

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