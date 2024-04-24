POL-GE: 27 Tatverdächtige nach Ausschreitungen ermittelt

Gelsenkirchen (ots) - Die Polizei sucht mit Fotos aus einer Überwachungskamera nach einem Tatverdächtigen in einem Fall von Diebstahl. An den vergangenen Weihnachtsfeiertagen, also am 25. oder 26. Dezember 2023, hat sich der Unbekannte unbefugt Zutritt zu Praxisräumen in der Essener Straße in Horst verschafft. Dort endwendete er Bargeld und elektronische Geräte. Bei seiner Tat wurde er von einer Überwachungskamera ...

mehr