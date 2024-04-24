POL-GE: 27 Tatverdächtige nach Ausschreitungen ermittelt
Gelsenkirchen (ots)
Seitdem die Polizei Gelsenkirchen im Zuge gewalttätiger Ausschreitungen bei einem Bundesligaspiel öffentlich nach insgesamt 69 Tatverdächtigen fahndet, gehen nach und nach immer mehr Hinweise auf die Gesuchten bei der zuständigen Ermittlungskommission ein. Bis Mittwochmittag, 24. April 2024, 12 Uhr, sind 27 der Beschuldigten identifiziert worden, bei sieben von ihnen handelt es sich um Fans der Frankfurter Eintracht, bei den anderen 20 um Anhänger des FC Schalke 04. Die Öffentlichkeitsfahndung läuft weiter. Hier die Links zu allen Personen, die noch gesucht werden: https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132543 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132544 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132546 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132547 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132553 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132554 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132555 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132556 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132559 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132560 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132561 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132562 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132563 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132564 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132565 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132566 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132567 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132568 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132569 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132571 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132573 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132574 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132604 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132608 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132610 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132616 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132626 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132636 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132638 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132642 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132647 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132648 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132649 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132650 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132652 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132656 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132659 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132681 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132997 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/132999 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/133003 https://polizei.nrw/fahndung/133008
Wenn einzelne Links nicht mehr aktiv sind, liegt das daran, dass die betreffende Fahndung in der Zwischenzeit erledigt ist und die gesuchte Person identifiziert wurde. Die Polizei Gelsenkirchen bedankt sich an dieser Stelle bei allen, die dabei helfen, Tatverdächtige zu ermitteln und Hinweise geben. Unsere ursprüngliche Pressemitteilung zu dem Sachverhalt mit weiteren Details finden Sie hier: https://www.presseportal.de/blaulicht/pm/51056/5763501
