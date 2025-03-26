Der Generalbundesanwalt beim Bundesgerichtshof (GBA)

GBA: Searches on Suspicion of Forming and Membership of a Domestic Terrorist Organisation ("Brigade N'Hamedu")

Since this morning (26 March 2025), the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office has a total of 19 premises (of which eight in Hesse, four in North Rhine-Westphalia, three in Bavaria, two in Baden-Württemberg, one in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and one in Rhineland-Palatinate each) searched in execution of warrants issued by the Investigating Judge at the Federal Court of Justice. Another search measure in Denmark is being carried out simultaneously.

The measures target 17 suspects who have been identified. They are suspected of forming and/or membership of a domestic terrorist organisation (section 129 para. 1 of the German Criminal Code [StGB], section 129a para 1 no. 1 StGB). The current findings suggest that the suspects assumed senior positions within the so-called "Brigade N'Hamedu". It is an internationally-connected network that intends to topple the Eritrean government. The branch in Germany has been active since no later than 2022 and has resorted, inter alia, to violence against events in Germany which are supported by the Eritrean government. Some members of the organisation consider violence against German government institutions and their representatives - e.g. police officers deployed to secure said events - as legitimate means. In this context, "Brigade N'Hamedu" is believed to have orchestrated violent clashes on the occasion of so-called Eritrea Festivals in Gießen on 20 August 2022 and 7/8 August 2023, as well as the seminar hosted by an Eritrean association in Stuttgart on 16 September 2023. Numerous police officers sustained in part significant injuries during said clashes.

Today's measures serve to corroborate the established suspicious circumstances. More than 200 officers of the Federal Criminal Police Office and State-level law enforcement personnel are being deployed.

Another individual, who is suspected of holding a senior position within "Brigade N'Hamedu" in the Netherlands and Germany, has recently been sentenced by a Dutch court to a prison term of several years on account of his participation in clashes in The Hague on 17 February 2024.

