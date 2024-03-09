POL-MA: POL-MA: Hockenheim/Rhein-Neckar-Kreis: Tote Person am Rheindamm aufgefunden // Pressemitteilung Nr.2- ERGÄNZUNG

Polizeipräsidium Mannheim

Nach der Einrichtung der Sonderkommission "Rampe" und dem gestrigen Zeugenaufruf, wird dieser in mehrere Sprachen übersetzt, um weitere Zeugen erreichen zu können.

Dead person found on the Rheindamm // Press release no. 2 Hockenheim After a female body was found on Thursday, March 7, 2024, around 10:20 a.m. on the Rheindamm near Hockenheim between Lusshof and Herrenteich, the Heidelberg criminal investigation department of the Mannheim police headquarters set up the "Rampe" special commission. The identity of the woman is still unclear. The result of the autopsy, which was carried out on Friday afternoon, suggests that the woman died as a result of external violence.

The special commission has the following questions in this context:

1. Who saw fire in the NATO ramp area on March 6th or 7th 2024? 2. Who was in the area of the NATO ramp or passed through this area during the specified period and noticed conspicuous people or vehicles? 3. Who is missing a female person from their family, acquaintances or work environment and has not seen her since March, 7th 2024?

Information from witnesses can be obtained by calling the police crime hotline on 0621/174-4444 or any other police station.

