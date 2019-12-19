19.12.2019 – 13:30
ZDFneo Programmänderung
Mainz (ots)
Woche 05/20 Donnerstag, 30.01. Bitte Programmänderungen beachten: 5.40 Neu im Kino "Wild Rose" von Tom Harper (vom 10.12.2019) 5.45 Candice Renoir -6.35 Gebeichtet ist halb vergeben (vom 12.10.2018) Candice Renoir Cécile Bois Antoine Dumas Raphaël Lenglet Mehdi Badhou Ali Marhyar Sylvie Leclerc Nathalie Boutefeu und andere Buch: Robin Barataud Regie: Sylvie Ayme ("Candice Renoir: Jugend hat keine Tugend" wurde auf Donnerstag, 06.02.2020, verschoben.) Woche 06/20 Donnerstag, 06.02. Bitte Folgenkorrektur beachten: 5.50 Candice Renoir -6.35 Jugend hat keine Tugend (vom 19.10.2018) Candice Renoir Cécile Bois Antoine Dumas Raphaël Lenglet Mehdi Badhou Ali Marhyar Sylvie Leclerc Nathalie Boutefeu und andere Buch: Robin Barataud Regie: Sylvie Ayme ("Candice Renoir: Gebeichtet ist halb vergeben" wurde auf Donnerstag, 30.01.2020, vorgezogen.)
