    19.12.2019 – 13:30

    ZDF

    ZDFneo Programmänderung

    Mainz (ots)

    Woche 05/20 
Donnerstag, 30.01. 

Bitte Programmänderungen beachten: 

 5.40	 Neu im Kino
	 "Wild Rose" von Tom Harper
	 (vom 10.12.2019)

 5.45	 Candice Renoir
-6.35	 Gebeichtet ist halb vergeben
	 (vom 12.10.2018)

	 Candice Renoir 	 Cécile Bois 
	 Antoine Dumas 	 Raphaël Lenglet 
	 Mehdi Badhou 	 Ali Marhyar 
	 Sylvie Leclerc 	 Nathalie Boutefeu 
	 und andere 	 

	 Buch: Robin Barataud
	 Regie: Sylvie Ayme


("Candice Renoir: Jugend hat keine Tugend" wurde auf Donnerstag, 
06.02.2020, verschoben.) 


Woche 06/20 
Donnerstag, 06.02. 

Bitte Folgenkorrektur beachten: 

 5.50	 Candice Renoir
-6.35	 Jugend hat keine Tugend
	 (vom 19.10.2018)

	 Candice Renoir 	 Cécile Bois 
	 Antoine Dumas 	 Raphaël Lenglet 
	 Mehdi Badhou 	 Ali Marhyar 
	 Sylvie Leclerc 	 Nathalie Boutefeu 
	 und andere 	 

	 Buch: Robin Barataud
	 Regie: Sylvie Ayme


("Candice Renoir: Gebeichtet ist halb vergeben" wurde auf Donnerstag,
30.01.2020, vorgezogen.)

