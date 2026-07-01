Lidl

Lidl senkt die Kaffeepreise für Eigenmarken

Lidl senkt als Preisführer bereits zum dritten Mal in diesem Jahr den Preis von insgesamt 27 verschiedenen Kaffee-Artikeln um bis zu 70 Cent

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Lidl in Deutschland sorgt für einen besonders aufgeweckten Start in den Juli. Nachdem der Lebensmitteleinzelhändler erst kürzlich als erster die Preise für Markenkaffee spürbar reduziert hatte, gibt Lidl in Deutschland nun auch bei seinen beliebten Eigenmarken "Bellarom" und "Fairglobe" Preisvorteile direkt an die Kunden weiter.

Bei den derzeit heißen Temperaturen braucht es dabei nicht immer nur kalte Erfrischungsgetränke, auch Kaffee kann als perfektes Sommergetränk dienen: Ein erfrischender Eiskaffee, zubereitet mit Espresso, Eiswürfeln und kalter Milch, sorgt für die perfekte Abkühlung und ist gleichzeitig der ideale Wachmacher für die Sommerzeit. Ob ganze Bohnen für den Kaffeevollautomaten, Kaffeepads für den schnellen Genuss oder die klassische Filterkaffee-Variante: Das gesamte Spektrum der Eigenmarken-Klassiker wird nun für die Kunden noch attraktiver. Ab sofort sind insgesamt 27 verschiedene Kaffee-Artikel im Preis gesenkt. Kaffee "Crema Gustoso RFA" wird dabei um 50 Cent günstiger und kostet ab sofort für die 1.000-Gramm-Packung nur noch 9,99 Euro. Auch Fans des schnellen Genusses profitieren, denn die Kaffeepads "Crema" in der 40er-Packung werden künftig für 4,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 17,36 Euro/Kilogramm) erhältlich sein.

Das dauerhaft preisgesenkte Kaffeesortiment steht den Kunden ab sofort bundesweit in allen über 3.250 Lidl-Filialen zur Verfügung. Denn wie immer gilt bei Lidl: Es gibt keine regionalen Preisunterschiede.

Diese Kaffee-Artikel werden ab sofort deutschlandweit günstiger:

Bellarom Kaffeepads Crema 40er , 276 g, neu 4,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 17,36 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,99 Euro

, 276 g, (Grundpreis: 17,36 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,99 Euro Bellarom Kaffee Crema Dolce ganze Bohne RFA , 1000 g, neu 10,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro

, 1000 g, (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro Bellarom Kaffee Crema Gustoso RFA , 1000 g, neu 9,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 9,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 10,49 Euro

, 1000 g, (Grundpreis: 9,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 10,49 Euro Bellarom Caffè Crema Classico RFA , 1000 g, neu 10,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro

, 1000 g, (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro Bellarom Café Crema ganze Bohne UTZ , 1000 g, neu 10,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro

, 1000 g, (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro Bellarom Espresso ganze Bohne UTZ , 1000 g, neu 10,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro

, 1000 g, (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro Bellarom Espresso Intenso ganze Bohnen , 1000 g, neu 9,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 9,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 10,49 Euro

, 1000 g, (Grundpreis: 9,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 10,49 Euro Bellarom Kaffeepads Gold 40er , 276 g, neu 4,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 17,36 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,99 Euro

, 276 g, (Grundpreis: 17,36 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,99 Euro Bellarom Kaffeepads Fein & Mild 40er , 276 g, neu 4,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 17,36 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,99 Euro

, 276 g, (Grundpreis: 17,36 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,99 Euro Bellarom Kaffeepads Entcoffeiniert 40er , 276 g, neu 4,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 17,36 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,99 Euro

, 276 g, (Grundpreis: 17,36 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,99 Euro Bellarom Kaffee Kräftig , 500 g, neu 4,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 8,98 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,79 Euro

, 500 g, (Grundpreis: 8,98 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,79 Euro Bellarom Kaffee Mild & Fein UTZ , 500 g, neu 5,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,98 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,79 Euro

, 500 g, (Grundpreis: 10,98 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,79 Euro Bellarom Kaffee Entcoffeiniert , 500 g, neu 5,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,98 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,79 Euro

, 500 g, (Grundpreis: 10,98 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,79 Euro Bellarom Kaffee Gold UTZ , 500 g, neu 5,49 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,98 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,79 Euro

, 500 g, (Grundpreis: 10,98 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 5,79 Euro Bellarom Kaffee Rosso RFA , 1000 g, neu 8,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 8,99 EUro/Kilogramm) statt 9,49 Euro

, 1000 g, (Grundpreis: 8,99 EUro/Kilogramm) statt 9,49 Euro Bellarom Barista Espresso ganze Bohne Arabica , 1000 g, neu 10,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro

, 1000 g, (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro Bellarom Barista Crema ganze Bohne Arabica/Robusta , 1000 g, neu 10,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro

, 1000 g, (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro Bellarom Bio Kaffee ganze Bohne sortiert , 1000 g, neu 13,95 Euro (Grundpreis: 13,95 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 14,45 Euro

, 1000 g, (Grundpreis: 13,95 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 14,45 Euro Bellarom Kaffeekapseln ALU Viola Espresso 20 , 110 g, neu 3,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 36,27 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,19 Euro

, 110 g, (Grundpreis: 36,27 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,19 Euro Bellarom Kaffeekapseln ALU Modena Lungo Decaf , 116 g, neu 3,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 34,40 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,19 Euro

, 116 g, (Grundpreis: 34,40 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,19 Euro Bellarom Kaffeekapseln Ristretto 20er RFA , 114 g, neu 3,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 35,00 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,19 Euro

, 114 g, (Grundpreis: 35,00 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,19 Euro Bellarom Kaffeekapseln Forte Lungo 20er , 114 g, neu 3,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 35,00 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,19 Euro

, 114 g, (Grundpreis: 35,00 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,19 Euro Bellarom Kaffeekapseln Gold Lungo 20er RFA , 116 g, neu 3,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 34,40 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,19 Euro

, 116 g, (Grundpreis: 34,40 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,19 Euro Bellarom Espressokapseln Ristretto XXL , 220 g, neu 6,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 31,77 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 7,69 Euro

, 220 g, (Grundpreis: 31,77 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 7,69 Euro Bellarom Kaffeekapseln Gold Lungo XXL , 255,2 g, neu 6,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 27,39 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 7,69 Euro

, 255,2 g, (Grundpreis: 27,39 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 7,69 Euro Fairglobe Bio Fairtrade Cafe del Mundo , 500 g, neu 7,45 Euro (Grundpreis: 14,90 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 7,75 Euro

, 500 g, (Grundpreis: 14,90 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 7,75 Euro Fairglobe Fairtrade Bio Kaffeepads Crema 40er, 288 g, neu 4,79 Euro (Grundpreis: 16,63 Euro/Kilogramm) statt 4,99 Euro

Weitere Informationen zu Lidl in Deutschland finden Sie hier.

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