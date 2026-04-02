INTERSPORT Austria

Successful closing of the acquisition: INTERSPORT Austria strengthens its position in the European sports retail sector

Wels (ots)

INTERSPORT Austria has successfully completed the acquisition of the INTERSPORT Slovenia Group (closing). As a result, the sports retail group, headquartered in Wels, now has over 500 stores with more than 5.000 employees across twelve countries in Central and South-Eastern Europe, and will exceed the € 1 billion mark in sales in the future.

Following positive antitrust reviews, INTERSPORT Austria has successfully completed the acquisition of the INTERSPORT Slovenia Group and finalized the transaction. This strengthens the company’s role in the European sports retail sector and enables it to strategically expand its presence in Central and South-Eastern Europe in a targeted manner. In addition to the markets of Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary, which are already managed from Wels, the network will in future also include Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, as well as Serbia, Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia.

“With this successful closing, we are setting another strategic milestone for INTERSPORT Austria. We are strengthening our market position in the European sports retail sector and laying the foundation to further strengthen our capabilities in purchasing, digitalization and logistics”, explains Franz Koll, CEO of INTERSPORT Austria.

Together with local management, the focus over the coming months will be on structured integration, reviewing processes, and the systematic analysis and generation of synergies across the entire value chain. With this step, INTERSPORT Austria is underlining its role as a driving force in a consolidating European sports retail market.

Original-Content von: INTERSPORT Austria, übermittelt durch news aktuell