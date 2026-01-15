INTERSPORT Austria

INTERSPORT Austria acquires INTERSPORT Slovenia Group

Strategic move strengthens market position in Central Europe, with over 500 locations in 12 countries and more than EUR 1 billion in sales

INTERSPORT Austria is acquiring the INTERSPORT Slovenia Group, headquartered in Slovenia, thereby assuming responsibility for a strong retail network spanning eight countries in Southeast Europe. This acquisition expands the INTERSPORT Austria Group to over 500 locations in twelve countries. As a result, the Group's external sales will, for the first time, rise to around EUR 1 billion, underscoring the Group's growing economic strength in Central and Southeast Europe.

"This acquisition constitutes a strategic milestone for INTERSPORT Austria," explains Franz Koll, CEO of INTERSPORT Austria. "With this move, we are not only securing our strong foothold in the European sporting goods retail market, but also creating synergies in procurement, digitalization, and logistics. At a time when size, strength, and expertise determine a company's market position, we are sending a strong signal for the years ahead."

INTERSPORT is the market leader in Slovenia and also ranks among the top three sporting goods retailers in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro. In Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, and North Macedonia, the Group operates through franchise partners. The integration will be completed under the umbrella of INTERSPORT Austria GmbH, headquartered in Wels. Local management teams will remain in place.

Tom Foley, CEO of INTERSPORT International Corporation, comments: "We strongly welcome this move. Consolidating our operations in Central and Southeast Europe marks a significant step forward and will boost the expansion of the INTERSPORT brand in a dynamic market environment."

The completion of the acquisition remains subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.

