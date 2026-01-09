Magirus GmbH

International Growth Strategy Continues: Magirus Establishes New Entity in the United Arab Emirates

Strengthening sales and portfolio: high demand and market growth in the United Arab Emirates

Establishment of a regional hub for the Middle East

Increased customer proximity through local presence: faster response times, more direct support and higher availability of vehicles and systems

Expansion of partnerships and strategic acquisitions in the region

The United Arab Emirates are among the fastest-growing regions in the Middle East. High temperatures, complex industrial facilities and rapidly expanding urban environments pose not only organisational challenges. When emergency and rescue services operate under such extreme climatic and operational conditions, they must be able to rely fully on their equipment and technology. Against this backdrop, Magirus GmbH is consistently continuing its international growth strategy and is currently in the process of establishing a new entity in the United Arab Emirates. This step marks an important milestone in the Magirus Group's international growth and regionalisation strategy.

International Expansion of Magirus' Presence in the Middle East

The aim of this internationalisation is to strengthen the company's regional presence in the Middle East. In addition to supplying high-quality emergency response technology, the focus will increasingly be on local product availability, shorter response times and an expanded service offering on the ground. "Internationalisation is one of our greatest opportunities," explains Fatmir Veselaj, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Magirus GmbH. "With the establishment of Magirus United Arab Emirates, we are creating the structural foundation to achieve sustainable growth in the region."

Strengthening Sales and Services Portfolio in the Region

Magirus intends to significantly expand the sale of firefighting and rescue vehicles, equipment, robotic solutions and spare parts in the region. The new company provides the basis for firmly anchoring the full Magirus portfolio in the regional market and tailoring offerings more closely to local operational requirements. Thanks to this proximity to the market, customers in the United Arab Emirates will benefit from more direct support, faster response times and improved availability of vehicles, systems and technical equipment.

Greater Customer Proximity Through Local Organisation and Service Expertise

A key focus of Magirus' international growth is the further expansion of local service and support capabilities. With a local organisational structure, project execution, commissioning, maintenance, training and after-sales services will move significantly closer to customers. The objective is to support emergency services reliably throughout the entire lifecycle of their vehicles and systems. Faster response times, higher service availability and consistently improved operational readiness are central priorities - particularly in view of the demanding climatic and operational conditions in the region.

Establishing a Regional Hub in the United Arab Emirates

With the new entity in the United Arab Emirates, Magirus aims not only to continue its international success story but also to establish a leading hub for the Middle East. From this location, regional activities will be coordinated, market requirements aligned and the company's market share in the region strategically expanded. The new site forms the organisational foundation for managing long-term growth and further developing structures. "This growth will in turn enable further investments, the expansion of local value creation and even closer proximity to our customers in the Middle East. Our ambition is to take a leading role in this market," says Magirus CEO Fatmir Veselaj.

Expanding Regional Partnerships and Strategic Acquisition Steps

To combine local market knowledge, operational experience and customer access with Magirus' technological and system expertise, the company is strengthening its collaboration with existing and potential new partners in the region. The goal is to leverage regional strengths and sustainably enhance Magirus' activities on the ground.

In addition, the company is engaged in an ongoing process aimed at a potential participation in a local provider. This step is intended to further integrate local market expertise and operational capabilities with Magirus' technological strengths, thereby expanding the company's regional presence in a targeted and strategic manner.

This development underscores Magirus' commitment to supporting emergency services in the Middle East reliably, sustainably and at the highest level of quality - together with strong local partners.

ABOUT MAGIRUS

Passion and precision, high-tech and craftsmanship. Since 1864, Magirus has stood for the combination of innovation and tradition - for the benefit of firefighters all over the world. With a comprehensive range of intelligent turntable ladders, ultra-modern and reliable fire engines, rescue and equipment vehicles, tactical deployment and extinguishing robots, digital fleet and deployment management systems, pumps, portable pumps, versatile equipment and clever accessories, Magirus has been one of the largest and technologically leading suppliers of fire and disaster protection technology worldwide for over 160 years. Magirus employs more than 1,500 people at five locations: Ulm/Germany, Graz/Austria, Brescia/Italy, Chambéry/France and Schongau/Switzerland.

