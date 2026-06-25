GOKO ROBOTICS CO., LTD.

GOKO Showcases M6 Robotic Lawn Mower at spoga+gafa 2026, Built for Slopes, Rough Ground, and Large Yards

Kent, England (ots)

Media OutReach Newswire – At spoga+gafa 2026, GOKO is debuting the M6 AI-powered robotic lawn mower, built for large and challenging yards. With 4WD mobility, AI quad-vision cameras, RTK + VSLAM navigation, and powerful cutting performance, the M6 handles slopes, rough terrain, muddy patches, roots, and complex layouts where conventional robotic mowers often struggle.

4WD System and Slope Capability

The GOKO M6 features a 4WD system that handles slopes up to 42° / 90% incline, helping it mow uneven terrain without slipping or slowing down. Its 180° independent front-wheel steering reduces grass wear during turns, while zone-aware path planning adapts mowing directions for slopes, narrow areas, and irregular layouts.

Rough Terrain and Obstacle Handling

The GOKO M6 combines 4WD, adaptive suspension, and intelligent control to handle uneven ground, roots, rocks, and muddy patches. It can glide over obstacles up to 3 inches / 7.5 cm while keeping the blades stable, and its recovery algorithm with large-diameter tires helps it free itself when stuck.

AI-Powered Quad Vision Cameras

The GOKO M6 uses AI-powered quad vision cameras to recognize over 200 objects, including people, pets, toys, furniture, and flowerbeds. With side-vision cameras, it can better navigate narrow or visually complex areas while adjusting its speed and cutting path in real time.

RTK + VSLAM Fusion Navigation

The GOKO M6 combines RTK positioning with VSLAM visual navigation for accurate, stable mowing. It supports both local RTK base station and Network RTK options, while VSLAM helps the mower keep navigating smoothly when satellite signals are blocked by trees, buildings, or other obstacles.

Cutting Width and Cutting Power

The GOKO M6 features a 42-cm / 16.5-inch cutting width to cover more grass per pass, with mulching blades for tougher grass and a razor disc for everyday maintenance. Its dual motors deliver up to 250W × 2 cutting power, while the adjustable floating deck maintains cutting heights from 25mm to 100mm / 1 to 4 inches for a more even finish.

Large-Area Battery Support

The GOKO M6 uses an expandable battery system for larger lawns, covering up to 2,000㎡ per charge with the standard battery and up to 4,000㎡ / about 1 acre with the dual-battery version. It can support up to 8,000㎡ of mowing per day.

App Control and Multi-Zone Management

Through the app, users can create multiple mowing zones with custom cutting heights, stripe directions, schedules, and no-go areas. The app also supports real-time control, GPS tracking, geo-fencing, off-ground alerts, and ownership authentication.

GOKO and The Future of Consumer Robotics

GOKO, the consumer robotics arm of Robot++, brings over 10 years of surface-robotics expertise into everyday life with its debut AI-powered mower, the GOKO M6, which has earned honors including the French Design Award Gold and Red Dot Award. Looking ahead, GOKO plans to introduce the X5 Lawn Mower, a multi-function model combining mowing, snow removal, and towing capabilities.

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