QPQ International

QPQ International Launches Embedded Capital Partner Model for Solar and Storage Developers

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Munich (ots)

QPQ International, UAE-based co-developer and capital execution platform for green energy with primary focus on the European market, today marks its evolution from advisory broker to Embedded Capital Partner at Intersolar Europe 2026.

Where conventional advisors introduce capital and step away, QPQ embeds directly with solar, battery storage and hybrid developers as their dedicated project finance team. The firm prepares projects to VDD-grade investor standards and runs financing through to close - earning equity as delivery milestones are met, rather than charging upfront fees.

The model targets a persistent gap in the energy transition: strong projects that stall between development and bankability. By taking on the capital execution function from the inside, QPQ helps developers convert pipeline into financed, build-ready assets.

"Brokers pass deals along. We stay in the room until the project closes," said Vlad Tashakov, MD and Co-Founder of QPQ International. "Embedding our capital and execution capability alongside developers is how the best projects reach financial close."

QPQ is exhibiting at Intersolar Europe 2026, held 23-25 June at Messe München. Visit Booth A3.455 to meet the team.

Original-Content von: QPQ International, übermittelt durch news aktuell