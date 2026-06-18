CEGASA Energy

CEGASA Energy unveils "The Power of Europe" at Intersolar 2026, a commitment to a strong European energy storage industry

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CEGASA Energy, a leading European provider of energy storage solutions with more than 90 years of experience, will participate at Intersolar 2026 (The Smarter E Europe, stand B1.409), the world's leading exhibition for the solar and energy industries, which will be held from June 23rd to 25th in Munich, Germany.

Its participation for the tenth consecutive year reaffirms the company's long-standing commitment to the energy transition and to the development of Europe's energy storage sector. This sustained presence further strengthens CEGASA Energy's position as a reliable European company with the industrial and technological capabilities required to meet the evolving demands of the energy market.

Under the banner "The Power of Europe", the company will present a new chapter in its growth, defined by industrial consolidation, European manufacturing, and the ability to respond to a market environment in which energy storage has become a critical enabler for renewable energy integration, grid stability, and greater energy independence. Within this context, CEGASA Energy highlights the factors that set it apart: European-made products, proprietary technology, extensive industrial expertise, and a proven capability to supply and support BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) projects.

"The Power of Europe represents the value that goes beyond the concept of 'Made in Europe' and perfectly encapsulates who we are: a rapidly expanding European industrial company with local manufacturing, technical expertise, and the capacity to support increasingly demanding energy storage projects. At a pivotal moment for the continent's energy autonomy, we believe Europe needs strong, reliable, and scalable manufacturers," said Iñigo Atutxa, CEO of CEGASA Energy.

The company is also entering a new phase of growth and expansion, further strengthening its position as a leading industrial player within the European energy sector. The recent commissioning of its new production facility, dedicated to manufacturing batteries for BESS applications, together with the launch of E/Strem 52, its latest solution for utility-scale projects, reflects this evolution and its commitment to continuously expanding its capabilities in response to the growth of the European market.

E/Strem 52: A New Solution for Utility-Scale Projects

Among the key innovations that CEGASA Energy will showcase at Intersolar 2026 is E/Strem 52, its new energy storage solution designed for large-capacity projects.

Developed for Utility Scale applications as well as large commercial and industrial projects, E/Strem 52 features liquid-cooling technology and has been engineered to provide maximum flexibility and reliability in both standalone projects and hybrid installations of up to 15 MWh.

With this launch, the company takes a further step in its evolution as a manufacturer, positioning itself not only as a producer of energy storage systems but also as an integrator of complete energy storage solutions, retaining within Europe full control over system design, electronic integration, assembly, and technological validation.

New Júndiz Facility and reinforcement of industrial capacity

CEGASA Energy's presence at Intersolar will also be marked by the recent commissioning of its new production facility located in the Júndiz Industrial Park in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

Specialized in the manufacture of BESS solutions for Utility Scale projects, the facility represents a strategic milestone in the company's industrial development and its commitment to continued growth from Europe. Following this expansion, CEGASA Energy now operates a total of 10,000 m² of industrial facilities and is prepared to reach an annual production capacity of 1,800 MWh. These capabilities position the company to meet the growing demand of the European large-scale energy storage market while continuing to serve the residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) segments.

About CEGASA Energy

CEGASA Energy is a manufacturer of products and a provider of energy storage solutions. Since its foundation in 1934, the company's business has been closely linked to the electrochemical storage of energy.

The company specializes in the design and manufacture of stationary energy storage products and systems for renewable energy applications and smart microgrids. CEGASA's technologies contribute to the energy transition and support the path towards climate neutrality through its lithium-based energy storage solutions, as well as its long-life battery technologies for Smart City applications, including air quality and pollution monitoring, seismic activity control, and road signaling systems based on zinc-air technology. Website: www.cegasa.com

Original-Content von: CEGASA Energy, übermittelt durch news aktuell