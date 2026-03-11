Ship parades, evening shows and partner region Liverpool / The 837th HAMBURG PORT ANNIVERSARY with a top programme

Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH

From 8 to 10 May 2026, Hamburg is celebrating its 837th HAMBURG PORT ANNIVERSARY. The programme includes traditional highlights such as the arrival and departure parades and the unique tugboat ballet, as well as several evening shows and the fascinating fireworks display. The programme will be supplemented by new events on the water and on land.

The Big Arrival Parade on Friday, 8 May, at 1:30 p.m. marks the start of the festivities and is always an unforgettable experience: more than 100 impressive ships sail up the Elbe right before the eyes of the spectators. The majestic tall ship, the Norwegian three-masted barque Statsraad Lehmkuhl, is particularly stunning.

The floating Elbe stage in front of the Landungsbrücken is THE artistic anchor of the HAMBURG PORT ANNIVERSARY: Elbe in Concert presents visitors with rousing live music and impressive performances, creating a unique atmosphere against the backdrop of the harbour skyline at night. This year’s partner country inspires travel fever: the Liverpool City Region Festival shows visitors that Hamburg and Liverpool “share” much more than just the Beatles. The region presents itself with cultural diversity, British cuisine and fresh ideas.

During the HAMBURG PORT ANNIVERSARY weekend, the visitors can experience action-packed demonstrations on the water. At the unique tugboat ballet on Saturday at 3:15 p.m., several powerful tugboats will perform a surprisingly elegant, synchronised choreography on the Elbe. The 837th HAMBURG PORT ANNIVERSARY offers a wide range of activities on land, inviting visitors to enjoy exuberant celebrations as well as relaxed strolls while exploring the festivities.

Greeting message from First Mayor Peter Tschentscher: https://youtu.be/0szEdTEY7GA

Service: An overview of all the events and other valuable tips can be found online at www.hamburg.com/port-anniversary.

