EUconomy - Partnerships4Prosperity

Sustainable Business Development: EU-funded master's programme strengthens business skills in the Upper Rhine region

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In the Upper Rhine region, where businesses operate across borders, the EU-funded TRAIL project links universities in Germany, France and Switzerland in the trinational Sustainable Business Development Master's programme to combine practical cross-border experience, international perspectives and sustainable development.

International study programmes aim to turn out professionals who can meet the demands of an interconnected economy. The Interreg-funded project TRAIL shows how this can work well in practice. Led by the Offenburg University of Applied Sciences, TRAIL centres on the trinational Sustainable Business Development master's programme, which is joinly offered by universities in Germany, France and Switzerland - Offenburg University of Applied Sciences, EM Strasbourg Business School and the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland.

Studying at three locations - together for a sustainable economy

The Sustainable Business Development programme combines content from business administration, technology and sustainability, and brings students together at three locations - Offenburg, Strasbourg and Basel. Alongside academic training, the programme places particular emphasis on close collaboration with businesses in an international environment.

EU Cohesion Policy in practice: 1.26 million euro for the TRAIL project

The TRAIL project receives 1,259,120.07 EUR in EU funding through Interreg as part of the EU Cohesion Policy and has a total budget of 2,885,869.65 EUR. It aims to strengthen the competitiveness of businesses in the region - particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - by training qualified professionals who understand cross-border cooperation, sustainability challenges and real-world business needs.

TRAIL demonstrates how cross-border cooperation in higher education can generate concrete momentum for the economy and labour market in the Upper Rhine region -and how EU Cohesion Policy works where it is needed most: right on the ground.

Learning where business happens: Practice at the heart of the curriculum

A central part of the programme and fixed part of the curriculum are practice-oriented projects. Students work directly with companies, develop their own business ideas, or accompany transformation processes towards more sustainable business models.

Students involved in practical projects bring up-to-date specialist knowledge, a fresh outside perspective and international perspectives into companies. They build an early understanding of real-world challenges and how to deliver concrete solutions.

More than a degree: Intercultural competence as a career advantage

For participants, the added value goes well beyond academic qualifications. The programme actively fosters intercultural competence, initiative, and the ability to navigate different contexts. The international composition of student groups and the rotation between locations help participants develop new perspectives - and think beyond familiar patterns.

Project description

The project "EUconomy - Partnerships4Prosperity" demonstrates how EU Cohesion Policy promotes economic development and social inclusion across Europe. Over a period of 12 months, multimedia content packages will showcase cross-border initiatives funded by the EU from Germany and its neighbouring countries Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and France. The content covers topics such as economy, innovation, sustainability, vocational education, and digital transformation, and is made available to the media free of charge, helping to highlight the importance of the EU for regional development.

The "EUconomy - Partnerships4Prosperity" project receives funding from the European Commission.

"Ready-to-Publish" Social Media Posts

For your coverage of the TRAIL project, we provide ready-to-use social media posts in addition to video and image materials. This allows you to quickly and easily share content directly on your channels.

Post 1:

Studying in three countries - at the same time!

The EU-funded project TRAIL brings together students from Germany, France and Switzerland for a joint master's programme in sustainable business. Practical. International. Future-oriented.

#TRAIL #Interreg #UpperRhine #Study #Sustainability

Post 2:

Skilled professionals who can make an impact - that's what small and medium-sized enterprises need more than ever.

Graduates trained in the Interreg project TRAIL gain not only specialist knowledge, but also intercultural skills and real-world practical experience. This benefits the entire Upper Rhine economic region.

#SMEs #Economy #Interreg

Post 3:

EU funding that goes where it is needed.

With 1.26 million euro in EU funding, the Interreg project TRAIL shows how EU Cohesion Policy has a tangible impact in the Upper Rhine border region: supporting education, the economy and cross-border cooperation.

#EUCohesionPolicy #Interreg #Funding #BorderRegion

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