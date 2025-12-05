Conow

Conow Unveiled Its AI Energy Solutions at SolarSolutions Düsseldorf 2025

Düsseldorf

Conow, a global AI energy leader, joined forces with Tuya, a leading AIoT platform provider, at SolarSolutions Düsseldorf 2025 held on December 3–4 at Messe Düsseldorf, booth Q11. As one of Europe's top solar and storage events, the exhibition showcased their joint AI-driven home energy ecosystem, redefining the future of smart energy management.

Conow and Tuya: Advancing AI-Powered Energy Ecosystems

Conow is pioneering AI-driven home energy systems, integrating technologies like NILM and dynamic pricing into every stage of energy management. As a key Tuya partner, Conow connects over 3,000 smart devices across brands and scenarios, forming an intelligent, collaborative "Energy Starlink Network." Tuya, a global AI cloud leader, supports this with its open AIoT ecosystem, powered by TuyaOpen and a universal AI Agent engine. With 1.4 million+ developers, Tuya provides the foundation for scalable, sustainable smart energy solutions.

CBE2000 Pro: AI-Powered All-in-One Micro Energy Storage System

Conow unveils the CBE2000 Pro, an all-in-one AI-driven storage system that combines plug-and-play balcony solar with powerful home backup—dubbed the "key to energy freedom."

Key features include:

2500W AC output, 10ms seamless backup, 4 MPPTs (up to 2600W input) AI scheduling via Tuya ecosystem for automated energy optimization Dynamic pricing support for 800+ global providers to cut electricity costs

The newly launched CME04-50 battery (5120Wh) expands storage modularly, enhancing energy independence for medium-sized homes.

Comprehensive Product Lineup: Full-Scope Home Energy Solutions

At the show, Conow presented its full AI energy product range, including smart meters, heat pumps, EV chargers, and energy sensors, delivering end-to-end home energy management. All devices connect via Tuya, enabling unified control through one app.

Conow's AI Home Energy Management System (HEMS) is the tech centerpiece, built around three core capabilities:

Data-driven forecasting: Connects to 800+ energy retailers to predict 24-hour solar generation and consumption. Automated decisions: AI optimizes charging, discharging, and device usage—e.g., charging during off-peak, discharging at peak, prioritizing solar use. Transparent savings: The app compares costs across scenarios (no solar, storage only, storage + AI), clearly showing energy savings.

Together, Conow and Tuya showcase how AI makes energy smarter—committed to expanding access to efficient, affordable, and sustainable home energy worldwide.

