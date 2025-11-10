Conow

Conow Launches CBE2000 Pro: Redefining Home Energy Management with AI

Global AI energy brand Conow has officially launched the next-generation home micro-energy storage system, CBE2000 Pro, priced at €1099. Combining a powerful inverter, AI-driven energy management, and modular storage design, the new model delivers an efficient, intelligent, and plug-and-play energy solution for modern households.

Guided by its vision of "Bringing smart energy to every home," Conow aims to make energy management simple, smart, and sustainable. The CBE2000 Pro merges the plug-and-play convenience of balcony solar with the robust performance of home battery systems, offering an all-in-one setup that enhances energy independence, cuts electricity bills, and accelerates the shift toward a greener future.

Equipped with a 2500W bi-directional inverter, the CBE2000 Pro supports both on-grid and off-grid operation. In on-grid mode, it automatically adjusts charging and discharging according to fluctuating electricity prices—optimizing cost savings through Time-of-Use (ToU), Dynamic Tariff (compatible with over 800 energy providers), and Winter Modes. In off-grid mode, it delivers up to 5000W peak output and a 10ms seamless switchover, ensuring uninterrupted power during outages. The modular battery system can expand from 2–12 kWh and scale up to 36 kWh in parallel, with 2600W PV input and four MPPTs, enabling users to save up to €1,116 per year.

Powered by Conow's proprietary AI HEMS (Home Energy Management System) powered by Tuya, the device integrates with the Tuya ecosystem, which features over 3,000 "Works with Tuya" products across multiple categories. This enables users to connect and control HVAC systems, EV chargers, and other home appliances seamlessly via the CONOW ECO App. The AI Energy Assistant provides real-time insights, troubleshooting, and dynamic energy scheduling that learns household consumption patterns. By analyzing electricity prices and weather forecasts, it intelligently prioritizes the best energy plan.

Built for resilience, the CBE2000 Pro features IP65-rated protection, reliable indoor and outdoor performance from -20°C to 50°C, and an intelligent BMS with self-heating capability. With 6000 cycles and a 10-year warranty, it ensures long-term reliability.

Grounded in its core values of Power, Resilience, and Intelligence, the CBE2000 Pro is more than a storage device—it's a gateway to energy freedom powered by AI.

