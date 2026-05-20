PLAN-B NET ZERO

Clean Energy Meets Wild Nature: PLAN-B NET ZERO Becomes Official Rewilding Partner of Planet Wild

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PLAN-B NET ZERO, the Swiss GreenTech scale-up and pioneer of the Neo Energy category, is entering a strategic partnership with Planet Wild – the Berlin-based rewilding organisation that has been redefining the global restoration movement since its founding in 2022. As the first official B2B Rewilding Partner, PLAN-B NET ZERO will support ongoing and upcoming missions to restore natural ecosystems around the world.

Intact ecosystems are the foundation of a stable climate, functioning biodiversity, and liveable habitats for the long term. Yet natural habitats are under pressure worldwide: forests are disappearing, species are being lost, and entire ecosystems are falling out of balance. Rewilding addresses this directly – with the goal of restoring natural processes and giving nature the space to regenerate itself.

The partnership brings together two approaches that fall short on their own: clean energy and intact nature. Because a stable climate needs both: a decarbonised energy supply and functioning ecosystems that sequester CO₂, preserve biodiversity, and stabilise natural cycles.

Planet Wild: From 12 Supporters to a Global Movement

What began in 2022 with an idea from three Berliners – Markus Gilles (sociologist), Jonas Brandau (filmmaker), and Andreas Pursian (software engineer) – is today one of Europe's most remarkable conservation organisations. Planet Wild implements a new rewilding mission every month: in partnership with local organisations, fully documented on video, and publicly accessible. Millions of people already follow the missions live on YouTube.

The numbers speak for themselves: In 2023, Planet Wild started with just 12 supporters and ended the year with nine completed missions and a community of over 1,000 members. In 2024, the community grew to more than 10,000 active supporters, with mission budgets exceeding €50,000 per project. By 2025, Planet Wild has established itself as a key player in global restoration: over 30 impactful missions across 25 countries, 25,000 members, and the first mission to surpass €250,000 in community funding.

Shared Vision: Energy + Nature = Real Impact

For PLAN-B NET ZERO, this partnership is the logical next step in its evolution as a Neo Energy platform – an energy product that delivers more than just kilowatt-hours.

"Clean energy is an important part of the solution, but without healthy ecosystems there will be no stable planet in the long run. With Planet Wild, we've found a partner that steps in exactly where traditional energy providers stop: in nature itself." — Julia Schnitger, Head of Marketing, PLAN-B NET ZERO

Next Stops: Kenya, Argentina, Australia

In the coming months, the jointly supported missions will take us to Kenya, Argentina, and Australia, among other destinations. There, concrete ecosystems will be restored, endangered species protected, and local communities actively involved in safeguarding their natural surroundings. All missions are documented on video by Planet Wild and published publicly on YouTube – transparent, traceable, and accessible to everyone.

About PLAN-B NET ZERO PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech scale-up headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt as a pioneer of the new industry category Neo Energy, the company transforms 100% sustainable energy from a commodity into a lifestyle product. The platform extends energy supply with digital and service-based offerings as well as software and licensing. More information: www.planbnetzero.com

About Planet Wild Planet Wild is a Berlin-based rewilding organisation, founded in 2022 by Markus Gilles, Jonas Brandau, and Andreas Pursian. Through monthly missions in partnership with local conservation organisations, Planet Wild restores natural habitats around the world – so far across more than 25 countries on 6 continents. All missions are fully documented on video and publicly accessible on YouTube. In 2025, Planet Wild surpassed 30 completed missions and €250,000 in community funding for a single project. Planet Wild is B Corp certified and a partner of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. More information: www.planetwild.com

Original-Content von: PLAN-B NET ZERO, übermittelt durch news aktuell