PVFARM

PVFARM Unveils Single-Workflow Decision-Making for Standalone BESS and Colocated Solar and Storage Design Under RE PILOT

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Newport Beach, California (ots)

Today, at Intersolar EU, PVFARM announced the expansion of solar and storage capabilities within RE PILOT, its early-stage project optimization platform for utility-scale renewable energy projects.

The addition of standalone BESS and solar and storage design capabilities follows more than 150 hours of conversations with developers, EPCs, integrators, consultants, and storage specialists across more than 60 organizations. Those discussions consistently highlighted a shared challenge: that critical decisions around battery sizing, facility location, project economics, and grid constraints are often evaluated separately, making it difficult to understand trade-offs and identify practical configurations early in development.

In response, PVFARM expanded RE PILOT to bring these decisions together within a single workflow.

RE PILOT helps project teams answer three fundamental questions:

- What is the optimal solar and storage configuration?

- What is the best layout for solar? For BESS?

- What is the right storage size?

By bringing these decisions into a single workflow, RE PILOT enables teams to evaluate thousands of project configurations while balancing energy production, project economics, reliability, grid constraints, and buildability.

The platform supports both colocated solar and storage projects and standalone battery energy storage facilities, helping teams move from high-level assumptions to practical, economically sound solutions earlier in development. Currently in beta testing, the expanded RE PILOT capabilities will be released during Q3 2026.

"Over the last quarter, we've spoken with more than 60 organizations involved in utility-scale storage development," said Maksim Markevich, CTO of PVFARM. "One theme came up repeatedly: teams need to evaluate energy, economics, and reliability together. Whether they're developing a solar and storage facility or a standalone storage project, decisions around battery sizing, facility location, and grid constraints are deeply connected. Yet they're often evaluated in separate tools and spreadsheets. RE PILOT brings these decisions together so teams can explore alternatives, understand trade-offs, and identify practical solutions earlier."

Energy storage deployment continues to accelerate across Europe, driven by growing renewable penetration, grid congestion, and increasing price volatility. As developers pursue more colocated solar and storage projects while also investing in standalone storage facilities, the ability to evaluate energy production, storage strategy, site constraints, and economics together is becoming increasingly important.

About RE PILOT

RE PILOT helps developers and EPCs evaluate utility-scale renewable energy projects by bringing layout optimization, storage sizing, storage placement, energy production, and economics into a single decision-making environment.

The platform enables teams to explore thousands of possible project configurations while considering grid constraints, point-of-interconnection limits, and project economics. By automating what has traditionally been a manual, spreadsheet-driven process, RE PILOT helps teams identify better-performing and more practical project configurations earlier in development.

About PVFARM

Launched by a team of builders, PhDs, engineers, and software experts, PVFARM is building the decision intelligence layer for utility-scale solar. The platform brings layout, electrical, structural, civil and financial workflows into one connected design system, helping project teams align around the same numbers, constraints, and tradeoffs early enough to shape outcomes earlier. With more than half of top U.S. utility-scale EPCs using PVFARM as part of their core workflow, PVFARM is helping drive the solar industry make better decisions - from first layout through long-term performance.

Learn more at pvfarm.io or www.linkedin.com/company/pv-farm.

Original-Content von: PVFARM, übermittelt durch news aktuell