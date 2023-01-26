Epstein-Barr-Virus: Ursache für Multiple Sklerose? - Multiphotonen-Verschränkung für das Quantencomputing - Genregulatorische Netzwerke in Aktion - Ausgewählte Artikel aus dem New Ground-Journal

New Ground - Journal for Advances in Science

Das Open-Access-Journal New Ground auf new-ground.com stellt ausgewählte wissenschaftliche Publikationen detailliert vor, um die Diskussion darüber über alle wissenschaftlichen Disziplinen hinweg zu erweitern. Medien können die Artikel unter der Creative Commons CC BY-Lizenz weiterverbreiten, auch in veränderter Form.

Die jüngsten New Ground-Artikel befassen sich mit Immunologie, Quantenverschränkung und Epigenetik.

Multiple Sclerosis Associated with a Broad Repertoire of T Cell Receptors Specific to Epstein-Barr Virus Is infection with the Epstein-Barr virus the long-debated cause of multiple sclerosis? A new study has added to the mounting evidence by analyzing the T cell receptor beta-chain repertoires of 1,395 MS patients. Their findings are consistent with the hypothesis that MS is associated with an ongoing immune response to the Epstein-Barr virus that goes awry. Original research published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine

How to Efficiently Achieve Photonic Multi-Qubit Entanglement Two-dimensional graph states consisting of a large number of entangled photons are at the heart of measurement-based quantum computation. Researchers have now developed a procedure to efficiently and reliably generate linear graph states with up to 14 entangled photons, all emitted from a single atom. Original research published in Nature

Catching the Epigenome in Action: A Global View on Gene Regulatory Logic in the Mouse Cortex Gene regulatory networks in cells ensure the precise temporal and spatial regulation of gene expression. In the cerebral cortex, they have a decisive influence on how neuronal stem cells differentiate. A recent multimodal epigenomics analysis shows that these networks are dynamically remodeled in the course of embryonic development. Original research published in Nature Neuroscience

Über New Ground Das multidisziplinäre Journal New Ground - Journal for Advances in Science stellt ausgewählte Publikationen anerkannter Forscher detailliert in englischer Sprache vor. New Ground richtet sich an Leser:innen jenseits der jeweiligen Expertenkreise, die gleichwohl vertieftes wissenschaftliches Interesse an neuen Erkenntnissen und Methoden haben, sowie insbesondere an Wissenschaftler:innen verwandter Disziplinen und weitere Akteure im Feld der Wissenschaft. Sie finden New Ground auf new-ground.com.

